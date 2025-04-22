WATCH: Opening day of 2025 Fiesta Oyster Bake

KSAT 12 News will have live coverage of Oyster Bake on Friday, April 19, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to have a shell of a time!

The Fiesta Oyster Bake celebration will return for the 109th time in 2025.

The Oyster Bake is scheduled from 5-11 p.m. on Friday, April 25, and from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 26, at St. Mary’s University, located at One Camino Santa Maria.

For those unable to make it to the Fiesta event, KSAT will have live coverage of the festival on opening night.

General admission starts at $30, and children 12 and younger can get in for free. Click here for more information on tickets.

This year’s family-friendly event will feature live music from artists Hoobastank and Sugar Ray. For a full list of the music lineup, click here.

The event also features a carnival known as “Shuckie Street,” named after the Oyster Bake mascot, according to the festival’s website.

The music and food festival has grown to attract more than 70,000 patrons and more than 7,000 volunteers. These efforts raise money for St. Mary’s University student scholarships, and university and alumni programs.

A fun fact: vendors at the Oyster Bake sell approximately 100,000 oysters and 32,000 orders of chicken on a stick during the two-day festival, according to the St. Mary’s University Alumni Association.

Anyone interested in attending the Oyster Bake or any Fiesta events, KSAT has created a guide to everything you need to know about the 11-day celebration.

Also, be sure to check the weather forecast from the KSAT Weather Authority team before heading out to the party so you can dress appropriately.

Watch Fiesta coverage live on KSAT

KSAT will provide live coverage of Fiesta 2025’s major events.

Here’s when you can watch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.

Thursday, April 24 : Fiesta Fiesta, 8-10 p.m. at Travis Park. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Fiesta Fiesta, 8-10 p.m. at Travis Park. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, April 25: Fiesta Oyster Bake, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s University. — On Fiesta Oyster Bake, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s University. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Monday, April 28 : Texas Cavaliers River Parade and River Parade en Español , coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the SA Live River Parade After Party. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Texas Cavaliers River Parade and, coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the— On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Tuesday, April 29: NIOSA, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at La Villita. — On NIOSA, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at La Villita. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Thursday, May 1 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — On : Battle of Flowers Band Festival, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, May 2 : Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español , coverage begins at 9:55 a.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Battle of Flowers Parade and, coverage begins at 9:55 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Fiesta Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — On : Fiesta Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : King William Fair Parade, coverage begins at 8 a.m. — On : King William Fair Parade, coverage begins at 8 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 2-5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Battle of Flowers Band Festival, 2-5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 6 p.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 6 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, coverage starts at 7 p.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Fiesta Flambeau Parade and, coverage starts at 7 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Here are the links to the complete list of day-of events for Fiesta 2025:

