Fiesta events for May 3: Fiesta Pooch Parade, King William Fair, Fiesta Flambeau Parade

SAN ANTONIO – As Fiesta approaches its end, the 10th day of the beloved San Antonio celebration still offers plenty of exciting events.

KSAT will provide live coverage of the following Fiesta parades:

Fiesta Pooch Parade at 7:30 a.m. on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus

King William Fair Parade at 8 a.m. on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus

Flambeau en Español at 7:45 p.m. on KSAT and all Fiesta Flambeau Parade andat 7:45 p.m. on KSAT and all digital platforms

Are you curious to know what’s happening each day during the Fiesta celebration? Make sure to keep up with KSAT on-air and online.

Here’s a list of events for the 10th day of Fiesta 2025 on May 3:

*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.

10th Street River Festival : VFW Post 76 will host the three-day Fiesta event from Thursday, May 1, through Saturday, May 3. The event will run from noon to 2 a.m. at VFW Post 76, 10 10th Street. The family-friendly event is free and Fiesta-goers can enjoy live entertainment, dancing and more. Proceeds go to veteran programs, youth scholarships, recognition awards to local law enforcement and first responders and community events. VFW Post 76 will host the three-day Fiesta event from Thursday, May 1, through Saturday, May 3. The event will run from noon to 2 a.m. at VFW Post 76, 10 10th Street. The family-friendly event is free and Fiesta-goers can enjoy live entertainment, dancing and more. Proceeds go to veteran programs, youth scholarships, recognition awards to local law enforcement and first responders and community events.

Fiesta Carnival : Take the family to enjoy the carnival, thrilling rides, and a variety of food and snacks. The carnival is scheduled for noon to midnight at the Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. The event runs daily throughout Fiesta. Take the family to enjoy the carnival, thrilling rides, and a variety of food and snacks. The carnival is scheduled for noon to midnight at the Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. The event runs daily throughout Fiesta.

Festival de Animales : This is San Antonio Zoo’s official Fiesta event that celebrates animals, culture and conservation. The event is free for members and is included with zoo admission. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3903 N. St. Mary’s St. This is San Antonio Zoo’s official Fiesta event that celebrates animals, culture and conservation. The event is free for members and is included with zoo admission. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3903 N. St. Mary’s St.

Fiesta Artisan Show : The Fiesta Artisan Show will be a free event scheduled from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. along the San Antonio River Walk, 849 E. Commerce St. The Fiesta Artisan Show will be a free event scheduled from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. along the San Antonio River Walk, 849 E. Commerce St.

Fiesta East : The event is originated and sponsored by the Historic Neighborhoods Development Corporation. The free event will feature live music, official Fiesta Royalty appearances and prize giveaways throughout the day. Fiesta East will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Dignowity Hills Lockwood Park, 801 N. Olive St. The event is originated and sponsored by the Historic Neighborhoods Development Corporation. The free event will feature live music, official Fiesta Royalty appearances and prize giveaways throughout the day. Fiesta East will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Dignowity Hills Lockwood Park, 801 N. Olive St.

Fiesta de los Reyes : Enjoy live music from two stages, sample a variety of food, and explore art, merchandise and more from various vendors at Market Square. The music lineup for May 3 includes Ruben Ramos and La Calma. The free event will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Historic Market Square, located at 514 W. Commerce St. Enjoy live music from two stages, sample a variety of food, and explore art, merchandise and more from various vendors at Market Square. The music lineup for May 3 includes Ruben Ramos and La Calma. The free event will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Historic Market Square, located at 514 W. Commerce St.

Fiesta de los Spurs Fun Run : The fourth annual race will start at the intersection of Evergreen and Main streets. Fiesta de los Spurs 5K Run will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m., which is the only running event that runs the Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade route. Tickets for the 3.1-mile run are available The fourth annual race will start at the intersection of Evergreen and Main streets. Fiesta de los Spurs 5K Run will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m., which is the only running event that runs the Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade route. Tickets for the 3.1-mile run are available here

Fiesta Flambeau Parade : This year’s parade theme is “Deep In The Arts of Texas,” and the grand marshal is mariachi singer Mateo Lopez. Ticket prices range from $30 to $40. The vanguard will kick off at 7:15 p.m. and the main parade will follow from 7:45-11 p.m. in downtown. KSAT will stream the Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español starting at 7:45 p.m. on all KSAT platforms. The 3.1-mile parade is expected to draw over 800,000 spectators. This year’s parade theme is “Deep In The Arts of Texas,” and the grand marshal is mariachi singer Mateo Lopez. Ticket prices range from $30 to $40. The vanguard will kick off at 7:15 p.m. and the main parade will follow from 7:45-11 p.m. in downtown. KSAT will stream the Fiesta Flambeau Parade andstarting at 7:45 p.m. on all KSAT platforms. The 3.1-mile parade is expected to draw over 800,000 spectators.

Fiesta Jazz Band Festival : The Fiesta Jazz Festival is one of the oldest jazz events in Texas. The festival offers a unique educational and musical performance experience for over 500 middle school, high school and college jazz student performers from across Texas. The free event will start at 8 a.m. at St. Mary’s University. The Fiesta Jazz Festival is one of the oldest jazz events in Texas. The festival offers a unique educational and musical performance experience for over 500 middle school, high school and college jazz student performers from across Texas. The free event will start at 8 a.m. at St. Mary’s University.

Fiesta Makes a Splash: The Annual Witte Museum Fiesta Exhibition : The exhibit at the Witte Museum explores the theme of water as a source of inspiration. It showcases how Fiesta planners and designers have drawn on the symbolism and allure of water. Access to the Fiesta exhibit is included with standard admission. Visitors can see the exhibit from April 24 to Nov. 2 at the Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway St. The exhibit at the Witte Museum explores the theme of water as a source of inspiration. It showcases how Fiesta planners and designers have drawn on the symbolism and allure of water. Access to the Fiesta exhibit is included with standard admission. Visitors can see the exhibit from April 24 to Nov. 2 at the Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway St.

Fiesta Pooch Parade: The playful pooch parade will feature Bacon the King Anbarkio and Teddy the King Anbarkio in Waiting. The Fiesta Pooch Parade will also feature a costume contest with different categories such as “Top Dog” and “Best Matched Human and Animal.” The 2.4-mile parade will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon and will start at the Alamo Heights Swimming Pool, 250 Viesca St. The playful pooch parade will feature Bacon the King Anbarkio and Teddy the King Anbarkio in Waiting. The Fiesta Pooch Parade will also feature a costume contest with different categories such as “Top Dog” and “Best Matched Human and Animal.” The 2.4-mile parade will be from 7:30 a.m. to noon and will start at the Alamo Heights Swimming Pool, 250 Viesca St. General admission is $30, and family admission for a group of six is $35.

Fiesta San Fernando : The free celebration of family, food and fun includes live entertainment, family-cooked food and more. The official Fiesta event is an event rooted deep in the city’s history, where “fiestas” began over 260 years ago. The event will run from 10 a.m. to midnight at Main Plaza, 115 Main Ave. The free celebration of family, food and fun includes live entertainment, family-cooked food and more. The official Fiesta event is an event rooted deep in the city’s history, where “fiestas” began over 260 years ago. The event will run from 10 a.m. to midnight at Main Plaza, 115 Main Ave.

King William Fair: The annual fair is expected to welcome more than 30,000 people. There will be live music, a parade that is expected to start at 9 a.m., art and craft vendors and more. The annual fair is expected to welcome more than 30,000 people. There will be live music, a parade that is expected to start at 9 a.m., art and craft vendors and more. Tickets are $20. The event will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the King William Historic District, 122 Madison St. KSAT will also provide live coverage starting at 8 a.m. on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Run to Remember : Multiple runs, including a 5K/walk, kids .5K run, and a .5K beer run. All proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association of San Antonio and South Texas. Multiple runs, including a 5K/walk, kids .5K run, and a .5K beer run. All proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association of San Antonio and South Texas. Tickets vary from $15 to $45. The event will start at 7:30 a.m. until noon at Comanche Park, 2600 Rigsby Ave.

Starfish Dash 5K Run/Walk & Health Fair: Get your team together, wear costumes and pick a theme for the Starfish Dash 5K Run/Walk and Health Fair. There will be a free 5K run/walk with medals for the top three male, female and youth finishers. The event supports research efforts into rare chromosome 18 conditions. Parking is free. Coffee, donuts, snacks and water will be provided. The free event is scheduled from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at UT Health San Antonio, 7431 Merton Minter. Get your team together, wear costumes and pick a theme for the Starfish Dash 5K Run/Walk and Health Fair. There will be a free 5K run/walk with medals for the top three male, female and youth finishers. The event supports research efforts into rare chromosome 18 conditions. Parking is free. Coffee, donuts, snacks and water will be provided. The free event is scheduled from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at UT Health San Antonio, 7431 Merton Minter.

