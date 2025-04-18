Fiesta events for April 28: Texas Cavaliers River Parade, Pilgrimage to the Alamo

SAN ANTONIO – April 22 marks the fifth day of Fiesta. ¡Viva!

The Texas Cavaliers River Parade is just one of the many fun events planned for Monday.

The unique floating parade will air live on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus (our free streaming app). KSAT will also stream River Parade en Español. Coverage begins at 7 p.m., followed by the SA Live River Parade After Party.

Have you attended any Fiesta festivities? Share your adventures on KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on-air or online!

Are you curious to know what’s happening each day during the Fiesta celebration? Make sure to keep up with KSAT on-air and online.

Here’s a list of events for the fifth day of Fiesta 2025 on April 28:

*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.

Air Force Day at the Alamo : Watch demonstrations and performances by US Air Force units at this free event. Air Force Day at the Alamo is from 11 a.m. to noon at Alamo Plaza, 300 Alamo Plaza. Watch demonstrations and performances by US Air Force units at this free event. Air Force Day at the Alamo is from 11 a.m. to noon at Alamo Plaza, 300 Alamo Plaza.

Fiesta Carnival : Take the family to enjoy the carnival, thrilling rides, and a variety of food and snacks. The carnival is scheduled for 5-11 p.m. at the Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. The event runs daily throughout the duration of Fiesta. Take the family to enjoy the carnival, thrilling rides, and a variety of food and snacks. The carnival is scheduled for 5-11 p.m. at the Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. The event runs daily throughout the duration of Fiesta.

Fiesta De Los Reyes : On April 28, active duty service members and veterans who show their military ID will receive a special wristband for exclusive discounts at participating food and beverage vendors. Military guests will also get $1 off sodas all day. Attendees can enjoy live music from two stages, sample a variety of food, and explore art, merchandise and more from various vendors at Market Square. The music lineup for April 28 includes Cesar K Oso and Erick y Grupo Massore. The free event will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Historic Market Square, located at 514 W. Commerce St. On April 28, active duty service members and veterans who show their military ID will receive a special wristband for exclusive discounts at participating food and beverage vendors. Military guests will also get $1 off sodas all day. Attendees can enjoy live music from two stages, sample a variety of food, and explore art, merchandise and more from various vendors at Market Square. The music lineup for April 28 includes Cesar K Oso and Erick y Grupo Massore. The free event will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Historic Market Square, located at 514 W. Commerce St.

Fiesta Makes a Splash: The Annual Witte Museum Fiesta Exhibition : The exhibit at the Witte Museum explores the theme of water as a source of inspiration. It showcases how Fiesta planners and designers have drawn on the symbolism and allure of water. Access to the Fiesta exhibit is included with standard admission. Visitors can see the exhibit from April 24 to Nov. 2 at the Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway St. The exhibit at the Witte Museum explores the theme of water as a source of inspiration. It showcases how Fiesta planners and designers have drawn on the symbolism and allure of water. Access to the Fiesta exhibit is included with standard admission. Visitors can see the exhibit from April 24 to Nov. 2 at the Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway St.

Pilgrimage to the Alamo : The Pilgrimage to the Alamo began in 1918 as a replacement for the Battle of Flowers Parade, which did not occur that year due to the country being at war. The Pilgrimage to the Alamo is a solemn and silent procession for six blocks, from the Vietnam War Memorial to the Alamo. The free event is scheduled from 4-5 p.m. at Alamo Plaza. The Pilgrimage to the Alamo began in 1918 as a replacement for the Battle of Flowers Parade, which did not occur that year due to the country being at war. The Pilgrimage to the Alamo is a solemn and silent procession for six blocks, from the Vietnam War Memorial to the Alamo. The free event is scheduled from 4-5 p.m. at Alamo Plaza.

San Antonio College Multicultural Conference : The free event will feature representatives from the Irish and Mexican consulates of San Antonio. This year’s theme is “More Than Meets the Eye.” From noon to 1:30 p.m., there will be a documentary screening. Later in the evening at 6 p.m., attendees can enjoy music and a presentation of Irish folk music while also learning about the history of San Patricios, a group of Irish immigrants who fought in the Mexican-American War. The free event will feature representatives from the Irish and Mexican consulates of San Antonio. This year’s theme is “More Than Meets the Eye.” From noon to 1:30 p.m., there will be a documentary screening. Later in the evening at 6 p.m., attendees can enjoy music and a presentation of Irish folk music while also learning about the history of San Patricios, a group of Irish immigrants who fought in the Mexican-American War.

Texas Cavaliers River Parade: The 80th annual Texas Cavaliers River Parade will come to life from 7-9 p.m. The late Rosemary Kowalski is the grand marshal. Thousands of spectators are expected to be at the annual event. The 80th annual Texas Cavaliers River Parade will come to life from 7-9 p.m. The late Rosemary Kowalski is the grand marshal. Thousands of spectators are expected to be at the annual event. Tickets range from $26 to $32.

KSAT will offer live coverage for Fiesta 2025’s biggest events.

Here’s when you can watch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.

Thursday, April 24 : Fiesta Fiesta, 8-10 p.m. at the Alamodome. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Fiesta Fiesta, 8-10 p.m. at the Alamodome. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, April 25: Fiesta Oyster Bake, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s University. — On Fiesta Oyster Bake, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s University. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Monday, April 28 : Texas Cavalier’s River Parade and River Parade en Español , coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the SA Live River Parade After Party. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Texas Cavalier’s River Parade and, coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the— On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Tuesday, April 29: NIOSA, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at La Villita. — On NIOSA, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at La Villita. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.,

Thursday, May 1 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival, coverage starts 6 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — On : Battle of Flowers Band Festival, coverage starts 6 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, May 2 : Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español , coverage begins at 9:55 a.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Battle of Flowers Parade and, coverage begins at 9:55 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Fiesta Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — On : Fiesta Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : King William Fair Parade, coverage begins at 8 a.m. — On : King William Fair Parade, coverage begins at 8 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 10-11 a.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 10-11 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Battle of Flowers Band Festival (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, coverage starts 7:45 p.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Fiesta Flambeau Parade and, coverage starts 7:45 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

This is just a partial list. As Fiesta gets closer, we will update our plans which may include covering even more events live.

