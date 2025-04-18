Fiesta events for May 4: Festival de Cascarones, MissionFest, Praise Dance Celebration

KSAT anchor Stephanie Serna with Mic the Mascot during Fiesta.

SAN ANTONIO – The 11th day of Fiesta marks the final day of San Antonio’s celebration, but fortunately, plenty of fun events are still planned.

On the last day of Fiesta, adventurers can head out to Day in Old Mexico, Festival de Animales, or the Festival de Cascarones.

Here’s a list of events for the last day of Fiesta 2025 on May 4:

*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.

All Veterans Memorial : The 32nd anniversary memorial is hosted by the Vietnam Veterans Patriotic. The solemn program will go on with rain or shine. All Veterans Memorial will take place from 1-2 p.m. at Vietnam War Memorial, 451 Jefferson. The event is free and open to the public. The 32nd anniversary memorial is hosted by the Vietnam Veterans Patriotic. The solemn program will go on with rain or shine. All Veterans Memorial will take place from 1-2 p.m. at Vietnam War Memorial, 451 Jefferson. The event is free and open to the public.

Day in Old Mexico : Fiesta-goers can enjoy shopping from over 30 vendors, including food and drinks. King Antonio and his Royal Castle will be attending the May 4 event. The event helps raise money to support the San Antonio Charro Association. Tickets are $20 for adults and are only available at the door on the day of the event. Children 12 and under get in for free. Day in Old Mexico will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Rancho del Charro, located at 6126 Padre Drive. Fiesta-goers can enjoy shopping from over 30 vendors, including food and drinks. King Antonio and his Royal Castle will be attending the May 4 event. The event helps raise money to support the San Antonio Charro Association. Tickets are $20 for adults and are only available at the door on the day of the event. Children 12 and under get in for free. Day in Old Mexico will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Rancho del Charro, located at 6126 Padre Drive.

Fiesta Artisan Show : The Fiesta Artisan Show is a free event from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. along the San Antonio River Walk, 849 E. Commerce St. The Fiesta Artisan Show is a free event from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. along the San Antonio River Walk, 849 E. Commerce St.

Festival de Animales : This is San Antonio Zoo’s official Fiesta event that celebrates animals, culture and conservation. The event is free for members and is included with zoo admission. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3903 N. St. Mary’s St. This is San Antonio Zoo’s official Fiesta event that celebrates animals, culture and conservation. The event is free for members and is included with zoo admission. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3903 N. St. Mary’s St.

Festival de Cascarones : Celebrate the final day of Fiesta at Texas A&M University at San Antonio. The free event will feature entertainment all day, food, 6,000 cascarones to pass out and more. Festival de Cascarones will be from 1-8 p.m. at the university campus, located at One University Way. Celebrate the final day of Fiesta at Texas A&M University at San Antonio. The free event will feature entertainment all day, food, 6,000 cascarones to pass out and more. Festival de Cascarones will be from 1-8 p.m. at the university campus, located at One University Way.

Fiesta Carnival : Take the family to enjoy the carnival, thrilling rides, and a variety of food and snacks. The carnival is scheduled from noon to 11 p.m. at the Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. The event runs daily throughout Fiesta. Take the family to enjoy the carnival, thrilling rides, and a variety of food and snacks. The carnival is scheduled from noon to 11 p.m. at the Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. The event runs daily throughout Fiesta.

Fiesta de los Reyes : Enjoy live music from two stages, sample a variety of food, and explore art, merchandise and more from various vendors at Market Square. The music lineup for May 4 is Tropa Estrella and David Farias. The free event will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Historic Market Square, located at 514 W. Commerce St. Enjoy live music from two stages, sample a variety of food, and explore art, merchandise and more from various vendors at Market Square. The music lineup for May 4 is Tropa Estrella and David Farias. The free event will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Historic Market Square, located at 514 W. Commerce St.

Fiesta Makes a Splash: The Annual Witte Museum Fiesta Exhibition : The exhibit at the Witte Museum explores the theme of water as a source of inspiration. It showcases how Fiesta planners and designers have drawn on the symbolism and allure of water. Access to the Fiesta exhibit is included with standard admission. Visitors can see the exhibit from April 24 to Nov. 2 at the Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway. The exhibit at the Witte Museum explores the theme of water as a source of inspiration. It showcases how Fiesta planners and designers have drawn on the symbolism and allure of water. Access to the Fiesta exhibit is included with standard admission. Visitors can see the exhibit from April 24 to Nov. 2 at the Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway.

La Reina de la Feria de las Flores Reception : The free reception will have all Fiesta royalty in attendance, including Rey Feo and King Antonio. The event helps support scholarship awareness. La Reina de la Feria de las Flores Reception will be from 4-7 pm. at Third Coast Bank Roof Top, 420 Broadway. The free reception will have all Fiesta royalty in attendance, including Rey Feo and King Antonio. The event helps support scholarship awareness. La Reina de la Feria de las Flores Reception will be from 4-7 pm. at Third Coast Bank Roof Top, 420 Broadway.

MissionFest 2025 : One of Fiesta’s last events, attendees can expect to see festive music, food and more. Admission is $10 and can be purchased at Mission San Jose. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to midnight at Mission San Jose, 701 E. Pyron. One of Fiesta’s last events, attendees can expect to see festive music, food and more. Admission is $10 and can be purchased at Mission San Jose. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to midnight at Mission San Jose, 701 E. Pyron.

Praise Dance Celebration: This free event features performers ranging in age from 5 to 90 who come from various churches and artistic performance groups. Praise Dance Celebration will be from 4-6 p.m. at Carver Community Cultural Center, 226 N. Hackberry St. This free event features performers ranging in age from 5 to 90 who come from various churches and artistic performance groups. Praise Dance Celebration will be from 4-6 p.m. at Carver Community Cultural Center, 226 N. Hackberry St.

Check out the forecast from KSAT’s meteorologists to help plan your Fiesta adventure.

KSAT will offer live coverage for Fiesta 2025’s biggest events.

Here’s when you can watch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.

Thursday, April 24 : Fiesta Fiesta, 8-10 p.m. at the Alamodome. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Fiesta Fiesta, 8-10 p.m. at the Alamodome. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, April 25: Fiesta Oyster Bake, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s University. — On Fiesta Oyster Bake, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s University. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Monday, April 28 : Texas Cavalier’s River Parade and River Parade en Español , coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the SA Live River Parade After Party. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Texas Cavalier’s River Parade and, coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the— On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Tuesday, April 29: NIOSA, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at La Villita. — On NIOSA, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at La Villita. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.,

Thursday, May 1 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival, coverage starts 6 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — On : Battle of Flowers Band Festival, coverage starts 6 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, May 2 : Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español , coverage begins at 9:55 a.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Battle of Flowers Parade and, coverage begins at 9:55 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Fiesta Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — On : Fiesta Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : King William Fair Parade, coverage begins at 8 a.m. — On : King William Fair Parade, coverage begins at 8 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 10-11 a.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 10-11 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Battle of Flowers Band Festival (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, coverage starts 7:45 p.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Fiesta Flambeau Parade and, coverage starts 7:45 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

You can get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free here.

This is just a partial list. As Fiesta gets closer, we will update our plans, which may include covering even more events live.

Stay tuned!