Fiesta events for May 2: Battle of Flowers Parade, Fiesta Jazz Band Festival

SAN ANTONIO – On the ninth day of Fiesta, San Antonio is gearing up for one of the city’s anticipated parades: the Battle of Flowers Parade.

If you can’t make it to the parade, that’s OK! Starting at 9:55 a.m., you can watch live coverage of Battle of Flowers and Battle of Flowers en Español on KSAT 12 and all digital platforms.

Are you curious to know what’s happening each day during the Fiesta celebration? Make sure to keep up with KSAT on-air and online.

Here’s a list of events for the ninth day of Fiesta 2025 on May 2:

*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.

10th Street River Festival : VFW Post 76 will host the three-day Fiesta event from Thursday, May 1, through Saturday, May 3. The event will run from noon to 2 a.m. at VFW Post 76, 10 10th Street. The family-friendly event is free, and Fiesta-goers can enjoy live entertainment, dancing and more. Proceeds go to veteran programs, youth scholarships, recognition awards to local law enforcement and first responders and community events. VFW Post 76 will host the three-day Fiesta event from Thursday, May 1, through Saturday, May 3. The event will run from noon to 2 a.m. at VFW Post 76, 10 10th Street. The family-friendly event is free, and Fiesta-goers can enjoy live entertainment, dancing and more. Proceeds go to veteran programs, youth scholarships, recognition awards to local law enforcement and first responders and community events.

Alamo Area Square and Round Association Fiesta Dance : Enjoy a night of dancing during the Alamo Area Square and Round Association Fiesta Dance from 7-10 p.m. at Tri-Point YMCA, 3233 N. St. Mary’s St. The event is free to the public. Enjoy a night of dancing during the Alamo Area Square and Round Association Fiesta Dance from 7-10 p.m. at Tri-Point YMCA, 3233 N. St. Mary’s St. The event is free to the public.

A Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA) : NIOSA is a four-night festival that transforms La Villita into 14 cultural areas. NIOSA is produced by and benefits The Conservation Society of San Antonio (one of the nation’s oldest and most active historic preservation organizations). The celebrations will run from 5:30-10:30 p.m. NIOSA is a four-night festival that transforms La Villita into 14 cultural areas. NIOSA is produced by and benefits The Conservation Society of San Antonio (one of the nation’s oldest and most active historic preservation organizations). The celebrations will run from 5:30-10:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Battle of Flowers Parade : This year’s parade theme is “Melodies in Bloom: A Texas Serenade.” The parade is produced entirely by women, and all of them are volunteers. Tickets to the 134th Battle of Flowers Parade cost between $20 and $40. The vanguard will kick off at 9:55 a.m. and the parade will follow at 10:30 a.m. in downtown. KSAT will provide live coverage of the Battle of Flowers and Battle of Flowers en Español on all KSAT platforms. This year’s parade theme is “Melodies in Bloom: A Texas Serenade.” The parade is produced entirely by women, and all of them are volunteers. Tickets to the 134th Battle of Flowers Parade cost between $20 and $40. The vanguard will kick off at 9:55 a.m. and the parade will follow at 10:30 a.m. in downtown. KSAT will provide live coverage of the Battle of Flowers andon all KSAT platforms.

Fiesta Artisan Show : The Fiesta Artisan Show will host the free event from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. along the San Antonio River Walk, 849 E. Commerce St. The Fiesta Artisan Show will host the free event from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. along the San Antonio River Walk, 849 E. Commerce St.

Fiesta Carnival : Take the family to enjoy the carnival, thrilling rides, and a variety of food and snacks. The carnival is scheduled from noon to midnight at the Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. The event runs daily throughout Fiesta. Take the family to enjoy the carnival, thrilling rides, and a variety of food and snacks. The carnival is scheduled from noon to midnight at the Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. The event runs daily throughout Fiesta.

Fiesta de Los Reyes : Enjoy live music from two stages, sample a variety of food, and explore art, merchandise and more from various vendors at Market Square. The music lineup for May 2 includes Gary Hobbs and Augie Meyers. The free event will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Historic Market Square, located at 514 W. Commerce St. Enjoy live music from two stages, sample a variety of food, and explore art, merchandise and more from various vendors at Market Square. The music lineup for May 2 includes Gary Hobbs and Augie Meyers. The free event will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Historic Market Square, located at 514 W. Commerce St.

Fiesta Gartenfest : Fiesta-goers can celebrate Fiesta German-style at the Beethoven Halle and Garten from 4 p.m. to midnight, 422 Pereida St. The event helps the Beethoven Halle and Garten preserve German music, language, customs and culture in South Texas. Beer, wine and soft drinks will be available, including 15 different German brews on tap. Fiesta-goers can celebrate Fiesta German-style at the Beethoven Halle and Garten from 4 p.m. to midnight, 422 Pereida St. The event helps the Beethoven Halle and Garten preserve German music, language, customs and culture in South Texas. Beer, wine and soft drinks will be available, including 15 different German brews on tap. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the gate. Rey Feo and the Royal Court will visit on Friday.

Fiesta Jazz Band Festival : The Fiesta Jazz Festival is one of the oldest jazz events in Texas. The festival offers a unique educational and musical performance experience for over 500 middle school, high school and college jazz student performers from across Texas. The free event will start at 8 a.m. at St. Mary’s University. The Fiesta Jazz Festival is one of the oldest jazz events in Texas. The festival offers a unique educational and musical performance experience for over 500 middle school, high school and college jazz student performers from across Texas. The free event will start at 8 a.m. at St. Mary’s University.

Fiesta Makes a Splash: The Annual Witte Museum Fiesta Exhibition : The exhibit at the Witte Museum explores the theme of water as a source of inspiration. It showcases how Fiesta planners and designers have drawn on the symbolism and allure of water. Access to the Fiesta exhibit is included with standard admission. Visitors can see the exhibit from April 24 to Nov. 2 at the Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway St. The exhibit at the Witte Museum explores the theme of water as a source of inspiration. It showcases how Fiesta planners and designers have drawn on the symbolism and allure of water. Access to the Fiesta exhibit is included with standard admission. Visitors can see the exhibit from April 24 to Nov. 2 at the Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway St.

Fiesta San Fernando: The free celebration of family, food and fun includes live entertainment, family-cooked food and more. The official Fiesta event is an event rooted deep in the city’s history, where “fiestas” began over 260 years ago. The event will run from 10 a.m. to midnight at Main Plaza, 115 Main Ave. The free celebration of family, food and fun includes live entertainment, family-cooked food and more. The official Fiesta event is an event rooted deep in the city’s history, where “fiestas” began over 260 years ago. The event will run from 10 a.m. to midnight at Main Plaza, 115 Main Ave.

Check out the forecast from KSAT’s meteorologists to help plan your Fiesta adventure.

KSAT will offer live coverage for Fiesta 2025’s biggest events.

Here’s when you can watch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.

