Fiesta events for April 26: Taste of New Orleans, Fiesta Kings Cup Polo Party, OLLU Confetti 5k Run/Walk

SAN ANTONIO – To kick off the first weekend of Fiesta, there are plenty of exciting events for Fiesta-goers to enjoy on Saturday, April 26.
Among some events to look forward to on Saturday are the Fiesta Festival, Walk for Autism and the Annual Open TCA Car Show.
Here’s a list of events for the third day of Fiesta 2025 on April 26:
*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.
- 47th Annual Fiesta Women & Co-Ed Soccer Tournament: Bring your chair and watch the free Fiesta women and co-ed soccer tournament games from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Star Soccer Complex, located at 5103 David Edwards Drive. There will be a playground for children, but they must be supervised by an adult.
- 104th Patriotic and Historical Ball: Visitors can expect to hear live music and see Folklorica dancers in addition to a silent auction. The event is scheduled from 7-11 p.m. at the Venues at San Fernando Ballroom, located at 231 W Commerce St.
- Alpha Pi Zeta Fiesta Track Meet: The Alpha Pi Zeta Chapter has hosted the Zeta Fiesta Track Meet since April 1984, and it is a signature event for the sorority. The free track meet will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sam Houston High School, located at 4635 East Houston St.
- Annual Open TCA Car Show: Car fanatics can attend the free annual event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Main Plaza-Boerne. The show will include a “Back to the Future” time machine, a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle. In 2024, there were more than 400 pre-registered cars and 394 vintage classics.
- Celebrations of Traditions Pow Wow: Attendees can view and participate in the American Indian culture and traditions of dance and music at an official Native American Pow Wow. The Pow Wow promotes tribal traditions and culture and provides the opportunity for Native People to gather and celebrate their rich heritage with one another. The free event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Philip’s College in the William Allen Hudgins Health and Wellness Building, 1801 Martin Luther King Drive.
- Chanclas y Cervezas: The sixth annual event will feature a petting zoo, food, art vendors and more. The event will be from 5-11 p.m. at the Greenline, located at 2532 Sidney Brooks Drive. General admission is $15 for presale and $20 the day of at the gate; only card payments are accepted. Children 12 and under are free.
- Circle for Life Motorcycle Rally: The rally helps raise awareness for organ and tissue donations. The police-escorted event will be from 10 a.m. to noon at Javelina Harley-Davidson, 29078 Interstate 10 Frontage Road. Tickets are $40 for presale and $45 on-site.
- Earth Day: Celebrate Earth Day with the Fiesta-themed event that will include tree and plant giveaways, fishing and fitness activities and more. The free event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Lake Park, 1103 Cincinnati Ave.
- El Rey Fido Coronation: The pet-friendly event is carried out in true Fiesta spirit with El Rey Fido and the Royal Court dressed in their royal attire. The free event is scheduled from 9:45-11 a.m. at Hops N Hounds, 1123 Ave B.
- Fiesta Carnival: Take the family to enjoy the carnival, thrilling rides, and a variety of food and snacks. The carnival is scheduled from noon to midnight at the Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. The event runs daily throughout Fiesta.
- Fiesta Castle Hills: Enjoy the local parade with bands and dance groups in Castle Hills. There will be a petting zoo, a food court, live music and more. The free event will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fiesta Castle Hills, located at 207 Lemonwood Drive.
- Fiesta de los Reyes: Enjoy live music from two stages, sample a variety of food, and explore art, merchandise and more from various vendors at Market Square. The music lineup for April 26 includes La Fiebre and Delta Boys. The free event will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Historic Market Square, located at 514 W. Commerce St.
- Fiesta Festival: The free, family-friendly event was created to include residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities to bring the Fiesta fun to their homes. There will be a Fiesta parade, vendor booths, games and live music entertainment. Fiesta Festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the San Antonio State Supported Living Center, located at 6711 S New Braunfels Ave.
- Fiesta Flower Show: The Woman’s Club of San Antonio has hosted the annual flower show since 1913. Beautiful floral arrangements and horticultural displays will be featured at the historic Fiesta event. Admission is free to the Fiesta Flower Show, which will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Woodward Mansion, located at 1717 San Pedro Ave.
- Fiesta on French: Join the Fiesta-themed Mardi Gras party with all you can eat crawfish Cajun food, a live auction, music and more. Tickets are $150. The event will run from 7 p.m. to midnight at 415 W French Pl.
- Fiesta Kings Cup Polo Party: The event will feature several polo matches a fun, half-time stomping of the divets and hat contest. The Fiesta Royal Court will also make an appearance at the event. Tickets start at $200. The Fiesta Kings Cup Polo Party will run from noon to 4 p.m. at the San Antonio Polo Club, 490 W Specht Road.
- Fiesta Makes a Splash: The Annual Witte Museum Fiesta Exhibition: The exhibit at the Witte Museum explores the theme of water as a source of inspiration. It showcases how Fiesta planners and designers have drawn on the symbolism and allure of water. Access to the Fiesta exhibit is included with standard admission. Visitors can see the exhibit from April 24 to Nov. 2 at the Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway St.
- Fiesta Masquerade Party: The multicultural event’s proceeds support scholarships. Masks are part of the attire. There will be prizes for guests who are “Best Dressed.” Tickets are $60. The event will take place from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Westin San Antonio North, 9821 Colonnade Blvd.
- Fiesta Oyster Bake: The family-friendly event attracts more than 70,000 patrons to help raise money for St. Mary’s University student scholarships and university and alumni programs. The music lineup for April 26 includes Sugar Ray and David Lee Garza. The event will be from noon to 11 p.m. at St. Mary’s University, 1 Camino Santa Maria.
- Fiesta Show and Shine: The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club of San Antonio will host a motorcycle show. The free event is scheduled from noon to 8 p.m. at Texas Pride Barbecue, located at 2980 E. Loop 1604 S. access road.
- Growing Up Female Workshop: The free program is geared to teach young girls in grades 6 through 12 how to be their best selves through various focuses. The free event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The location of the event has not yet been announced.
- Investiture of King Antonio: The investiture ceremony, which dates back to 1927, honors the memory of the matchless heroes who fell at the Alamo and also recognizes new members inducted into the Texas Cavaliers each year. The free event will be from 6:15-7:30 p.m. at the Alamo Plaza, located at 300 Alamo Plaza.
- Lotería para Líderes: Play loteria to raise money for the West Side Girl Scout Leadership Center, the programming hub for Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas. The event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Embassy Suites by Hilton San Antonio Brooks, 7610 S. New Braunfels Ave.
- Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil: The 11th annual event will feature indoor and outdoor fun in a masquerade setting. There will be Fiesta-themed food and desserts. Early bird tickets are $100. The event will be from 7-11 p.m. at the DoSeum, located at 2800 Broadway.
- Pinatas in the Barrio: This event marks the crowning of Senior Citizen King and Queen of the Barrio by Rey Feo. There will also be live entertainment, food vendors and more. The free event will be from noon to 9 p.m. at Guadalupe Plaza, 1327 Guadalupe St.
- OLLU Confetti 5K Run/Walk: Lace up your sneakers and prepare to run along with over 800 participants during the OLLU Confetti 5K Run and Walk from 8:30-11 a.m., starting at the main building at Our Lady of the Lake University. Registration closes on April 20, and no refunds will be available. For those who register by April 12, the fee is $35; registration between April 12 and April 20 is $40. On race day, registration is $45 in cash. The virtual kids run is free for children 12 and under, but they must be registered. Tickets can be purchased here.
- SACXS Show and Sale: Visitors can expect to see cactus and succulent vendors, a landscape vendor that specializes in using xerophytes within the landscape and more. The free event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the San Antonio Garden Center, located at 3310 N. New Braunfels Ave.
- San Jacinto Victory Celebration: Celebrate the memory and spirit of the people who achieved and maintained the independence of Texas with the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. The free event will be from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Alamo Plaza, 300 Alamo Plaza.
- Taste of New Orleans: Attendees can savor New Orleans-style cuisine, including gumbo, while enjoying a variety of jazz and blues music. Tickets are $22 for people 13 years and older. A Taste of New Orleans will be from noon to 11 p.m. at the Sunken Garden Theatre, 3875 N. St. Mary’s St.
- Top Teens of America Healthy Choice Conference: The free conference encourages high academic scholarship, healthy lifestyles and more. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church Community Center, 3310 E Commerce St.
- United Way’s Kids Festival: The free, family-friendly event will offer families free books and fresh fruit, and put families in direct contact with over 60 local service providers. There will also be entertainment, a hat-making competition and more. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rosedale Park, located at 303 Dartmouth St.
- UTSA Fiesta Arts Fair: The fair will feature contemporary art from more than 100 juried artists from across the nation. The event is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the UTSA SW Campus, 300 Augusta St. Tickets are $20.
- Walk for Autism: The event focuses on raising awareness about autism, bringing the community together, and raising funds to unite for change. The free event will be from 9-11 a.m. at Palo Alto College, 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.
