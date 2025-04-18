Fiesta events for May 1: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, Taste of the Northside, 10th Street River Festival

SAN ANTONIO – May 1 marks the eighth day of Fiesta, featuring an array of fun Fiesta events.

KSAT will stream the Battle of Flowers Band Festival on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus (our free streaming app).

Recommended Videos

Have you attended any Fiesta festivities? Share your adventures on KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on-air or online!

Are you curious to know what’s happening each day during the Fiesta celebration? Make sure to keep up with KSAT on-air and online.

Fiesta More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Here’s a list of events for the eighth day of Fiesta 2025 on May 1:

*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.

10th Street River Festival : VFW Post 76 will host the three-day Fiesta event from Thursday through Saturday. The Thursday event will run from 3 p.m. to midnight at VFW Post 76, 10 10th Street. The family-friendly event is free and Fiesta-goers can enjoy live entertainment, dancing and more. Proceeds go to veteran programs, youth scholarships, recognition awards to local law enforcement and first responders and community events. VFW Post 76 will host the three-day Fiesta event from Thursday through Saturday. The Thursday event will run from 3 p.m. to midnight at VFW Post 76, 10 10th Street. The family-friendly event is free and Fiesta-goers can enjoy live entertainment, dancing and more. Proceeds go to veteran programs, youth scholarships, recognition awards to local law enforcement and first responders and community events.

A Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA) : NIOSA is a four-night festival that transforms La Villita into 14 cultural areas. NIOSA is produced by and benefits The Conservation Society of San Antonio (one of the nation’s oldest and most active historic preservation organizations). The celebrations will run from 5:30-10:30 p.m. NIOSA is a four-night festival that transforms La Villita into 14 cultural areas. NIOSA is produced by and benefits The Conservation Society of San Antonio (one of the nation’s oldest and most active historic preservation organizations). The celebrations will run from 5:30-10:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Battle of Flowers Band Festival : Over 4,000 students from 42 San Antonio-area high school bands will join together to perform at the Alamo Stadium. Tickets start at $8 per person. The event is scheduled to run from 6-9 p.m. Over 4,000 students from 42 San Antonio-area high school bands will join together to perform at the Alamo Stadium. Tickets start at $8 per person. The event is scheduled to run from 6-9 p.m.

Cornyation : The adult-oriented event features performances based on local, state, regional, national and international events, people, places and things. Proceeds will be donated to charities across San Antonio. Tickets range from $15 to $120. The performances take place at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, located at 226 N. St. Mary’s St. The adult-oriented event features performances based on local, state, regional, national and international events, people, places and things. Proceeds will be donated to charities across San Antonio. Tickets range from $15 to $120. The performances take place at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, located at 226 N. St. Mary’s St.

Fiesta Carnival : Take the family to enjoy the carnival, thrilling rides, and a variety of food and snacks. The carnival is scheduled for 5-11 p.m. at the Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. The event runs daily throughout Fiesta. Take the family to enjoy the carnival, thrilling rides, and a variety of food and snacks. The carnival is scheduled for 5-11 p.m. at the Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. The event runs daily throughout Fiesta.

Fiesta Clay Target Shoot : The event will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the San Antonio Gun Club, 928 E. Contour Drive. Tickets are $500 for a team of four. Shooters must bring their own gun, eye and ear protection. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the San Antonio Gun Club, 928 E. Contour Drive. Tickets are $500 for a team of four. Shooters must bring their own gun, eye and ear protection.

Fiesta de Los Reyes : Enjoy live music from two stages, sample a variety of food, and explore art, merchandise and more from various vendors at Market Square. The music lineup for May 1 includes Ram Herrera and David Marez. The free event will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Historic Market Square, located at 514 W. Commerce St. Enjoy live music from two stages, sample a variety of food, and explore art, merchandise and more from various vendors at Market Square. The music lineup for May 1 includes Ram Herrera and David Marez. The free event will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Historic Market Square, located at 514 W. Commerce St.

Fiesta Gartenfest : Fiesta-goers can celebrate Fiesta German-style at the Beethoven Halle and Garten from 4 p.m. to midnight, 422 Pereida St. The event helps the Beethoven Halle and Garten preserve German music, language, customs and culture in South Texas. Beer, wine and soft drinks will be available, including 15 different German brews on tap. Fiesta-goers can celebrate Fiesta German-style at the Beethoven Halle and Garten from 4 p.m. to midnight, 422 Pereida St. The event helps the Beethoven Halle and Garten preserve German music, language, customs and culture in South Texas. Beer, wine and soft drinks will be available, including 15 different German brews on tap. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the gate.

Fiesta Makes a Splash: The Annual Witte Museum Fiesta Exhibition : The exhibit at the Witte Museum explores the theme of water as a source of inspiration. It showcases how Fiesta planners and designers have drawn on the symbolism and allure of water. Access to the Fiesta exhibit is included with standard admission. Visitors can see the exhibit from April 24 to Nov. 2 at the Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway St. The exhibit at the Witte Museum explores the theme of water as a source of inspiration. It showcases how Fiesta planners and designers have drawn on the symbolism and allure of water. Access to the Fiesta exhibit is included with standard admission. Visitors can see the exhibit from April 24 to Nov. 2 at the Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway St.

Fiesta San Fernando : The free celebration of family, food and fun includes live entertainment, family-cooked food and more. The official Fiesta event is an event rooted deep in the city’s history, where “fiestas” began over 260 years ago. The event will run from 10 a.m. to midnight at Main Plaza, 115 Main Ave. The free celebration of family, food and fun includes live entertainment, family-cooked food and more. The official Fiesta event is an event rooted deep in the city’s history, where “fiestas” began over 260 years ago. The event will run from 10 a.m. to midnight at Main Plaza, 115 Main Ave.

First Tee Invitational : Tickets are $800 for a group of four people. The golf tournament will take place from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Canyon Springs Golf Club, located at 24405 Wilderness Oak. Tickets are $800 for a group of four people. The golf tournament will take place from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Canyon Springs Golf Club, located at 24405 Wilderness Oak.

Ford Mariachi Festival : The free event will feature student mariachi groups from local high schools and colleges, and Folklorico groups of all ages. Six boats will carry them as they perform and float along the San Antonio River Walk. The Ford Mariachi Festival will be from 6-8:30 p.m. on the River Walk. The free event will feature student mariachi groups from local high schools and colleges, and Folklorico groups of all ages. Six boats will carry them as they perform and float along the San Antonio River Walk. The Ford Mariachi Festival will be from 6-8:30 p.m. on the River Walk.

Fredstock : The official Fiesta San Antonio event is a student-organized and run festivity that will feature local and national bands. Admission is free. Fredstock will run from 2:30-10 p.m. in Parking Lot 13 at 309 W. Dewey Place. The official Fiesta San Antonio event is a student-organized and run festivity that will feature local and national bands. Admission is free. Fredstock will run from 2:30-10 p.m. in Parking Lot 13 at 309 W. Dewey Place.

Navy Day at the Alamo : Enjoy patriotic music and a glimpse of U.S. Navy life at this free Fiesta event. The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon at the Alamo Plaza, 300 Alamo Plaza. Enjoy patriotic music and a glimpse of U.S. Navy life at this free Fiesta event. The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon at the Alamo Plaza, 300 Alamo Plaza.

PACFest 2025 : The event is the largest fundraising event for Palo Alto College and has been an official Fiesta event since 2003. There will be a main stage with artistic and musical performers, children’s activities and more. Over 20 student organizations will be on site. The event is the largest fundraising event for Palo Alto College and has been an official Fiesta event since 2003. There will be a main stage with artistic and musical performers, children’s activities and more. Over 20 student organizations will be on site. PACFest will run from noon to 11 p.m. at Palo Alto College, 1400 W. Villaret Blvd. Admission is $10 and tickets will be available for purchase at the event. Children ages 12 and under get in for free.

Senior Fiesta : This Fiesta-sanctioned event for seniors supports Catholic Charities’ senior programs. The event is free to people over the age of 55. A Senior Fiesta Court — a king and queen and a prince and princess from Catholic Charities’ senior programs — will be crowned on May 1. Senior Fiesta will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wonderland of the Americas Mall. This Fiesta-sanctioned event for seniors supports Catholic Charities’ senior programs. The event is free to people over the age of 55. A Senior Fiesta Court — a king and queen and a prince and princess from Catholic Charities’ senior programs — will be crowned on May 1. Senior Fiesta will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wonderland of the Americas Mall.

St. Philip’s College CultureFest and Rib Cook-Off : The 30th annual CultureFest will have all proceeds go to student scholarships. The event will feature a rib cook-off, live music, a car show, food and more. Admission to the event is free. The festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Philip’s College, 1801 Martin Luther King Drive. The 30th annual CultureFest will have all proceeds go to student scholarships. The event will feature a rib cook-off, live music, a car show, food and more. Admission to the event is free. The festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Philip’s College, 1801 Martin Luther King Drive.

Taste of the Northside: The Fiesta party is “The Oldest Taste event in San Antonio.” Taste of the Northside benefits more than 4,000 children with disabilities yearly. The Fiesta party is “The Oldest Taste event in San Antonio.” Taste of the Northside benefits more than 4,000 children with disabilities yearly. Tickets are $300. The event will be from 6-10:30 p.m. at the Rock at La Cantera, 1 Spurs Way.

Click here to see more events scheduled for Fiesta 2025

Check out the forecast from KSAT’s meteorologists to help plan your Fiesta adventure.

KSAT will offer live coverage for Fiesta 2025’s biggest events.

Here’s when you can watch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.

Thursday, April 24 : Fiesta Fiesta, 8-10 p.m. at the Alamodome. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Fiesta Fiesta, 8-10 p.m. at the Alamodome. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, April 25: Fiesta Oyster Bake, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s University. — On Fiesta Oyster Bake, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s University. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Monday, April 28 : Texas Cavalier’s River Parade and River Parade en Español , coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the SA Live River Parade After Party. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Texas Cavalier’s River Parade and, coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the— On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Tuesday, April 29: NIOSA, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at La Villita. — On NIOSA, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at La Villita. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.,

Thursday, May 1 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival, coverage starts 6 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — On : Battle of Flowers Band Festival, coverage starts 6 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, May 2 : Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español , coverage begins at 9:55 a.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Battle of Flowers Parade and, coverage begins at 9:55 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Fiesta Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — On : Fiesta Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : King William Fair Parade, coverage begins at 8 a.m. — On : King William Fair Parade, coverage begins at 8 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 10-11 a.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 10-11 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Battle of Flowers Band Festival (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, coverage starts 7:45 p.m. — On KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. : Fiesta Flambeau Parade and, coverage starts 7:45 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

You can get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free here.

This is just a partial list. As Fiesta gets closer, we will update our plans, which may include covering even more events live.

Stay tuned!