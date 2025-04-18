Fiesta events for April 24: Fiesta Fiesta and Taste of the Republic

SAN ANTONIO – ¡Viva! Fiesta 2025 starts on Thursday, April 24.

KSAT will be live from Fiesta Fiesta from 8-10 p.m. You can catch the official kickoff party, Fiesta Fiesta, on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), and KSAT.com.

Are you curious to know what’s happening each day during the Fiesta celebration? Make sure to keep up with KSAT on-air and online.

Take a look at the list of events for the first day of Fiesta 2025 on April 24:

*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.

Fiesta Carnival: Take the family to enjoy the carnival, thrilling rides, and a variety of food and snacks. The carnival is scheduled for 4-11 p.m. at the Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. The event runs daily throughout Fiesta.

Fiesta Fiesta: Fiesta fans can wear their shiny Fiesta medals and enjoy the carnival rides and games, and live entertainment. The free event will returns to Travis Park at 4-10 p.m. In 2024, Fiesta Fiesta was held at H-E-B Plaza at the Alamodome.

Fiesta Makes a Splash: The Annual Witte Museum Fiesta Exhibition: The exhibit at the Witte Museum explores the theme of water as a source of inspiration. It showcases how Fiesta planners and designers have drawn on the symbolism and allure of water. Access to the Fiesta exhibit is included with standard admission. Visitors can see the exhibit from April 24 to Nov. 2 at the Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway St.

SACXS Show and Sale : Visitors can expect to see cactus and succulent vendors, fiesta medals, a landscape vendor that specializes in using xerophytes within the landscape and more. The free event will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the San Antonio Garden Center, located at 3310 N. New Braunfels Ave.

Taste of the Republic: Since 2017, Taste of the Republic has helped kick off Fiesta. Guests can taste food, spirits and wine from six culinary regions of Texas. Tickets cost $150 per person. Taste of the Republic takes place from 5-9 p.m. at the Jack Guenther Pavilion at the Briscoe Art Museum, located at 210 W. Market St.

Check out the forecast from KSAT’s meteorologists to help plan your Fiesta adventure.

KSAT will offer live coverage for Fiesta 2025’s biggest events.

Here’s when you can watch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.

Thursday, April 24: Fiesta Fiesta, 8-10 p.m. at the Alamodome. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, April 25: Fiesta Oyster Bake, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at St. Mary's University. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Monday, April 28: Texas Cavalier's River Parade and River Parade en Español, coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the SA Live River Parade After Party. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Tuesday, April 29: NIOSA, coverage starts at 6 p.m. at La Villita. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Thursday, May 1: Battle of Flowers Band Festival, coverage starts 6 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, May 2: Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español, coverage begins at 9:55 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3: Fiesta Pooch Parade, coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3: King William Fair Parade, coverage begins at 8 a.m. — On KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3: Texas Eats Fiesta Edition, 10-11 a.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3: Battle of Flowers Band Festival (rebroadcast) — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, May 3: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, coverage starts 7:45 p.m. — On KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

