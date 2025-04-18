Fiesta events for April 27: Fiesta De Los Niños, Chili Queens Chili Cook-Off, Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio will keep the celebration rolling on Sunday with a lineup of exciting events that are sure to be a “fiesta-tastic” time!

On Sunday, Fiesta attendees can attend Fiesta de la Familia or enjoy the final day of the Taste in New Orleans event.

Here’s a list of events for the fourth day of Fiesta 2025 on April 27:

*Names of events and some event descriptions come from the official Fiesta organization.

47th Annual Fiesta Women & Co-Ed Soccer Tournament : Bring your chair and enjoy free Fiesta women and co-ed soccer tournament games from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Star Soccer Complex, located at 5103 David Edwards Drive. There will be a playground for children, but they must be supervised by an adult. Bring your chair and enjoy free Fiesta women and co-ed soccer tournament games from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Star Soccer Complex, located at 5103 David Edwards Drive. There will be a playground for children, but they must be supervised by an adult.

Champagne & Diamonds Brunch : The brunch helps raise funds for scholarships with a focus on trade schools. The brunch helps raise funds for scholarships with a focus on trade schools. Tickets range from $300 to $10,000. The event will be from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rosenberg Skyroom at UIW, 847 E. Hildebrand Ave.

Chili Queens Chili Cook-Off : The free 17th annual event will feature a combination chili cook-off and tacky queen competition to benefit San Antonio AIDS Foundation and Fiesta Youth. There will also be free chili samples. This event will be from 3-8 p.m. at Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham. The free 17th annual event will feature a combination chili cook-off and tacky queen competition to benefit San Antonio AIDS Foundation and Fiesta Youth. There will also be free chili samples. This event will be from 3-8 p.m. at Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham.

Day in Old Mexico : Fiesta-goers can enjoy shopping from more than 30 vendors, including food and drinks. Rey Feo and his Royal Court will attend the April 27 event. The event helps raise money to support the San Antonio Charro Association. Tickets are $20 for adults and are only available at the door on the day of the event. Children 12 and under get in for free. Day in Old Mexico will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Rancho del Charro, located at 6126 Padre Drive. Fiesta-goers can enjoy shopping from more than 30 vendors, including food and drinks. Rey Feo and his Royal Court will attend the April 27 event. The event helps raise money to support the San Antonio Charro Association. Tickets are $20 for adults and are only available at the door on the day of the event. Children 12 and under get in for free. Day in Old Mexico will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Rancho del Charro, located at 6126 Padre Drive.

Deco Fiesta : Network for Young Artists students will perform live music for the first half of the event, and the second half of the celebration will feature local bands and dancers from San Antonio and the surrounding area. The free event will run from noon to 8 p.m. at 211 Beal St. Network for Young Artists students will perform live music for the first half of the event, and the second half of the celebration will feature local bands and dancers from San Antonio and the surrounding area. The free event will run from noon to 8 p.m. at 211 Beal St.

Fiesta Carnival : Take the family to enjoy the carnival, thrilling rides, and a variety of food and snacks. The carnival is scheduled from noon to 11 p.m. at the Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. The event runs daily throughout the duration of Fiesta. Take the family to enjoy the carnival, thrilling rides, and a variety of food and snacks. The carnival is scheduled from noon to 11 p.m. at the Alamodome Parking Lot C, located at 100 Montana St. The event runs daily throughout the duration of Fiesta.

Fiesta - A Musical Fusion in San Antonio! : The San Antonio Symphonic Band will perform to deepen the appreciation of various music styles and genres. The free event will be from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Diane Bennack Concert Hall, 4301 Broadway. The San Antonio Symphonic Band will perform to deepen the appreciation of various music styles and genres. The free event will be from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Diane Bennack Concert Hall, 4301 Broadway.

Fiesta de la Familia : This free, family event includes entertainment, rides and games as well as a silent auction. Fiesta de la Familia will be from noon to 7 p.m. at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 700 Dewhurst Road. This free, family event includes entertainment, rides and games as well as a silent auction. Fiesta de la Familia will be from noon to 7 p.m. at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 700 Dewhurst Road.

Fiesta de los Niños : Aside from offering Fiesta traditions, the event will allow attendees to explore future technologies showcased inside the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology’s AREA 21 inspiration center. There will be kid-friendly, hands-on activities plus friendly gaming and esports competitions. The free event will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Boeing Center at Tech Port, located at 3331 General Hudnell Drive. Aside from offering Fiesta traditions, the event will allow attendees to explore future technologies showcased inside the San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology’s AREA 21 inspiration center. There will be kid-friendly, hands-on activities plus friendly gaming and esports competitions. The free event will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Boeing Center at Tech Port, located at 3331 General Hudnell Drive.

Fiesta de los Reyes : Enjoy live music from two stages, sample a variety of food, and explore art, merchandise and more from various vendors at Market Square. The music lineup for April 27 includes David Lee Garza y Los Musicales and Bella Fellows. The free event will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Historic Market Square, located at 514 W. Commerce St. Enjoy live music from two stages, sample a variety of food, and explore art, merchandise and more from various vendors at Market Square. The music lineup for April 27 includes David Lee Garza y Los Musicales and Bella Fellows. The free event will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Historic Market Square, located at 514 W. Commerce St.

Fiesta Makes a Splash: The Annual Witte Museum Fiesta Exhibition : The exhibit at the Witte Museum explores the theme of water as a source of inspiration. It showcases how Fiesta planners and designers have drawn on the symbolism and allure of water. Access to the Fiesta exhibit is included with standard admission. Visitors can see the exhibit from April 24 to Nov. 2 at the Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway St. The exhibit at the Witte Museum explores the theme of water as a source of inspiration. It showcases how Fiesta planners and designers have drawn on the symbolism and allure of water. Access to the Fiesta exhibit is included with standard admission. Visitors can see the exhibit from April 24 to Nov. 2 at the Witte Museum, located at 3801 Broadway St.

Fiesta Ole Style Show, Luncheon & Bazaar : The event draws a vibrant crowd every year and contributes to the Fiesta season. The style show will highlight unique fashions crafted by Graciela, a well-known stylist in the Alamo City. The bazaar will feature 40 local artisan vendors as well. The event draws a vibrant crowd every year and contributes to the Fiesta season. The style show will highlight unique fashions crafted by Graciela, a well-known stylist in the Alamo City. The bazaar will feature 40 local artisan vendors as well. Tickets are $100. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Westin San Antonio North, 9821 Colonnade Blvd.

Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta : The free family-friendly kayak event will feature free fishing, music and more. Fiesta’s only official kayaking event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Acequia Park, located at 8500 Mission Pkwy. The free family-friendly kayak event will feature free fishing, music and more. Fiesta’s only official kayaking event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Acequia Park, located at 8500 Mission Pkwy.

Taste of New Orleans : Attendees can savor New Orleans-style cuisine, including gumbo, while enjoying a variety of jazz and blues music. Attendees can savor New Orleans-style cuisine, including gumbo, while enjoying a variety of jazz and blues music. Tickets are $22 for people 13 years and older. April 25 marks the first day of A Taste of New Orleans, which will be from noon to 10 p.m. at the Sunken Garden Theatre, 3875 N. St. Mary’s St

UTSA Fiesta Arts Fair: The fair will feature contemporary art from more than 100 juried artists from across the nation. The event is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the UTSA SW Campus, 300 Augusta St. Tickets are $20. The fair will feature contemporary art from more than 100 juried artists from across the nation. The event is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the UTSA SW Campus, 300 Augusta St. Tickets are $20.

