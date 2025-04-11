Popular San Antonio panderia has new location at River Walk

Alamo Biscuit Co. and Panaderia is now open 24/7 at the River Walk

SAN ANTONIO – Alamo Biscuit Co. and Panderia is now open on the River Walk.

According to a release from the company, the restaurant opened its doors on April 11 next to the River Center Mall and will be serving breakfast, lunch and dinner 24/7 to San Antonians.

Recommended Videos

“This city has shaped who I am, and now I get to share its food, culture, and heart with the world—from the River Walk," said John Vale, a San Antonio restaurateur and owner of Alamo Biscuit Co.

The new location’s menu will have several offerings, including biscuit-based dishes, breakfast tacos, Mexican pastries, carne guisada, a full vegan and vegetarian menu, the release said.

The location will soon feature a Concha Bike, also featured at another location.

The release said Alamo Biscuit Co. has two other locations: the 9600 block of Huebner Road and the 1300 block of McCullough Avenue.

To learn more about their menu and other locations, go to their website.