Local News

Popular San Antonio panderia has new location at River Walk

Alamo Biscuit Co. and Panderia is open 24/7 next to River Center Mall

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Alamo Biscuit Co. and Panaderia is now open 24/7 at the River Walk (Copyright Alamo Biscuit Co.)

SAN ANTONIO – Alamo Biscuit Co. and Panderia is now open on the River Walk.

According to a release from the company, the restaurant opened its doors on April 11 next to the River Center Mall and will be serving breakfast, lunch and dinner 24/7 to San Antonians.

“This city has shaped who I am, and now I get to share its food, culture, and heart with the world—from the River Walk," said John Vale, a San Antonio restaurateur and owner of Alamo Biscuit Co.

The new location’s menu will have several offerings, including biscuit-based dishes, breakfast tacos, Mexican pastries, carne guisada, a full vegan and vegetarian menu, the release said.

The location will soon feature a Concha Bike, also featured at another location.

The release said Alamo Biscuit Co. has two other locations: the 9600 block of Huebner Road and the 1300 block of McCullough Avenue.

To learn more about their menu and other locations, go to their website.

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

