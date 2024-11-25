San Antonio brunch chain to open location on River Walk

SAN ANTONIO – A local restaurant is opening a new location in the heart of downtown San Antonio early next year.

Alamo Biscuit Co. and Panderia will be set on the River Walk on the 800 block of E Commerce Street, near the River Center Mall, in March 2025.

The new restaurant will be the third location for the San Antonio-based brunch chain, the company confirmed in a press release.

“To be invited to open a location on the San Antonio River Walk is an incredible honor and a blessing,” said owner John Vale, an Edinburg, Texas native and proud UTSA graduate. “In just five years, Alamo Biscuit Co. has become a part of San Antonio’s culinary fabric, and now, we’ve been given the opportunity to share our passion for great food and community in what I believe is the best location in Texas. This is a gift from God and a privilege we don’t take lightly.”

The new restaurant plans to feature an expanded menu, which includes old favorites like their biscuit-based dishes and a liquor and espresso bar, according to a statement from the company.

Alamo Biscuit Co.‘s current locations are on the 9600 block of Huebner Road and the 1300 block of McCullough Avenue.