Local News

San Antonio brunch chain to open location on River Walk

Location, coming in March 2025, will be third in San Antonio

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Alamo Biscuit Co. to open third location on River Walk (Copyright Google Maps)

SAN ANTONIO – A local restaurant is opening a new location in the heart of downtown San Antonio early next year.

Alamo Biscuit Co. and Panderia will be set on the River Walk on the 800 block of E Commerce Street, near the River Center Mall, in March 2025.

The new restaurant will be the third location for the San Antonio-based brunch chain, the company confirmed in a press release.

“To be invited to open a location on the San Antonio River Walk is an incredible honor and a blessing,” said owner John Vale, an Edinburg, Texas native and proud UTSA graduate. “In just five years, Alamo Biscuit Co. has become a part of San Antonio’s culinary fabric, and now, we’ve been given the opportunity to share our passion for great food and community in what I believe is the best location in Texas. This is a gift from God and a privilege we don’t take lightly.”

The new restaurant plans to feature an expanded menu, which includes old favorites like their biscuit-based dishes and a liquor and espresso bar, according to a statement from the company.

Alamo Biscuit Co.‘s current locations are on the 9600 block of Huebner Road and the 1300 block of McCullough Avenue.

