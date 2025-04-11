Concha umbrella artwork transforms San Antonio River Walk

SAN ANTONIO – A section of the River Walk in downtown San Antonio just got a little more colorful and looks a lot tastier than before. Local artist Nicholas Monroe has turned some of the umbrellas next to the water into giant conchas, or Mexican sweet bread resembling shells.

“For me, it’s like art. You think when you’re back like a kid. I think it brings out the kid in everyone. And my inspiration is just the scale, making things ridiculously bigger than what you see in real life,” said Monroe.

Monroe, who has worked on turning highway support beams under I-37 into giant crayons, says he wants tourists to see just how fun San Antonio can get.

“I keep going back to nostalgia, or a feeling, or creating a sense or a smell or a taste, or a memory of childhood or creation or inspiration. I think it’s rooted in the present moment,” Monroe continued.

Tourists in town have already started to notice the new work as they make their way through the River Walk. Some of them had the chance to share their thoughts with KSAT.

“It’s clever; it’s different. You don’t see this every day, and I think it looks nice,” said Michelle Angel from Cincinnati, Ohio.

“They’re really beautiful and charming,” said Miranda and Rhys Berdahl from Casper, Wyoming. “Everywhere we’ve gone, it’s definitely the feel of culture and arts, and that’s something that’s been awesome to see, honestly. Coming from where we have, it is nice to see.”

The concha umbrellas are set up in front of the Alamo Biscuit Company and Panaderia near the Riverwalk Lagoon. They are made up of foam, concrete, acrylic paint and a clear coat. As tasty as they may look, the art is not for public consumption.