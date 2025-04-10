Chaparral Music and Heritage Festival returns for 2025 Fiesta season

SAN ANTONIO – The Chaparral Music and Heritage Festival returns on April 26 for a day of live music, performances and food to celebrate Texas culture.

The free festival takes place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Civic Park at Hemisfair.

Entertainment

The Bill Ayers Band will headline the festival with performances throughout the day by Paul Farrell & the Bon Vivants, The USAF Rock Band, Bobby Joe Harlow and Rock Solid, Brandon Padier & Black Gold, Lacy Brinson and more.

One of the festival’s most anticipated moments is a precision parachute jump into Civic Park by the U.S. Army Golden Knights at 2 p.m., the festival said in a release.

The San Antonio Brahmas football team will also make an appearance, giving attendees a first look at the team’s new mascot.

Bat Conservation International and Gardopia Gardens will allow attendees to learn about local wildlife preservation efforts and garden-based community projects.

Magik Theatre will hold a loteria game with custom-made cards in support of their upcoming show, Loteria by Mabella Reynoso.

The festival will also feature an artisan market showcasing local handmade goods.

Food

At 9 a.m., attendees can grab a free bag of Southern Recipe pork rinds at Cactus Corral.

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., festivalgoers can enjoy “Cowboy Brunch”, offering scrambled eggs with ham, hand-crafted artisan chorizo, Texas-style hash browns, a drink and more breakfast options for $50 per person.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., “Boots, Bourbon and Bites” gives guests a sampling of bacon bourbon meatballs, Mexican street corn with tortilla chips, a limited-edition Chaparral Western Hat and more bites for $75 per person.

The “Cowboy Brunch” and “Boots, Bourbon and Bites” upgrades are only available for guests ages 21 and up.

Tickets

General admission is free, but those planning to attend can RSVP or purchase meal tickets here.

