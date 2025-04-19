Man taken into custody after waving assault-style rifle during mental health call, Cibolo police say

CIBOLO, Texas – A man was taken into custody after he allegedly pulled out an assault-style rifle and waved it at officers during a mental health call, according to the Cibolo Police Department.

Officers responded to the call around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Grand at Cibolo apartments in the 200 block of Grand Avenue.

Cibolo police initially posted on Facebook urging the public to avoid the area due to a “heavy police presence.”

According to police, the man was threatening to get violent after he took some pills.

Officers knocked on the man’s apartment door, but he was not immediately cooperative. The man reportedly walked to his balcony, where police said he pulled out the firearm.

Cibolo police said they were able to “quickly” de-escalate the situation and took the man into custody without further incident.

Authorities said the man is “middle-aged.” He was not identified, but police said he has “some military background.”

The man faces a charge of deadly conduct, and additional charges are possible as the investigation continues, police said.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

