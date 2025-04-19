East Side neighbors on edge after security camera captures man hit by car, brawl erupts in cul-de-sac

SAN ANTONIO – An East Side neighborhood is on edge after a violent altercation unfolded on Sunday in a cul-de-sac, raising ongoing concerns about safety and repeated disturbances at one home on the block.

Home security video from the scene shows a man being struck by a car before a fistfight broke out in the middle of the street.

East Side neighbor Moe Richard said the incident was just the latest in a pattern of troubling behavior.

“That’s not normal. When I saw that, I was like, that’s the icing on the cake,” Richard said. “What’s next, a shooting?”

Richard, who lives nearby with his wife and daughter, said the household involved has created repeated disturbances in the neighborhood.

He described incidents in the past that involved domestic abuse spilling onto the street and a confrontation that left him feeling personally threatened.

“One individual approached me and my family. I had my daughter out here; I had my wife out here,” he said. “If it wasn’t for me and my wife being level-headed and saying, ‘Hey bruh, it’s not like this over here, chill out,’ then it could have turned into something big.”

According to San Antonio Police Department records, officers have responded to the home eight times between Jan. 24 and April 15.

Richard said he no longer feels safe letting his daughter play outside.

“She’s like, ‘Can I go ride my bike?’ and I’m like, ‘Well, the neighbors are outside right now, and I just don’t want to get into an altercation,’” he said.

After Sunday’s incident, which was captured in a disturbing video clip, Richard said he is worried the situation will escalate.

“What is next? Who’s going to catch the bullet?” he said. “I don’t want my little girl to catch the bullet. I don’t want my wife to catch the bullet. I don’t want anybody’s family around here to catch that bullet.”

KSAT attempted to speak with the neighbors involved, but no one answered the door.

Richard said police told him they were limited in how they could respond because the person who was hit by the vehicle declined to file a report.

In a statement, SAPD advised residents with similar concerns to contact their designated San Antonio Fear Free Environment unit.

“What I’m supposed to do is provide and protect my family,” Richard said. “And if I don’t speak up, then I’m not doing that.”

