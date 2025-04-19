ME’s office identifies Bexar County jail inmate who died after suffering medical episode

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE on 4/19: The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the inmate at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center who died following a medical episode at the jail Friday morning.

The inmate was identified as Eric Green, 28, according to the medical examiner’s office.

A cause and manner of death was not immediately available.

ORIGINAL STORY: An inmate at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center died following a medical episode at the jail Friday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

A deputy found a 28-year-old man unresponsive in his cell, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

BCSO said a deputy was alerted to the unresponsive man by another inmate.

The deputy called for medical assistance while attempting to save the inmate’s life. He was pronounced dead around 9:15 a.m.

Deputies said the inmate had been experiencing withdrawal symptoms from a controlled substance.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has not ruled on the cause and manner of death. However, BCSO said they believe the inmate suffered a medical episode in relation to the withdrawal symptoms.

The inmate, who has not been identified, was booked Thursday into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on on drug possession charges.

The Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office is handling the inmate’s death investigation, while BCSO’s Internal Affairs Unit is conducting an administrative review.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has been notified of the incident, BCSO said.

