POLL: Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump among Bexar County registered voters, 10% remain undecided

This combination of photos shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

SAN ANTONIO – A recent UTSA poll found Vice President Kamala Harris leads former President Donald Trump among Bexar County registered voters, and about 10% of respondents remain undecided.

The weighted poll found that 53% of voters plan to vote for Harris while 35% plan to vote for Trump in the Nov. 5 presidential election. Those numbers are in line with 2020, the last presidential election, when Biden won Bexar County with 58% to Trump’s 40% of votes.

Ten percent said they still don’t know which candidate they will support.

The UTSA Center for Public Opinion Research (CPOR) conducted the online survey of 692 registered voters right after the second presidential debate, from Sept. 11-16. All respondents live in Bexar County and used verified email addresses. The questions were provided in English and Spanish.

How Bexar County voters have evolved since Biden dropped out

The September poll found that Harris is outperforming Biden by double digits, compared to a similar poll by UTSA in June, before Biden dropped out of the race.

In June, President Joe Biden had about 40% support in Bexar County compared to Trump at 35%. In that poll, 15% of voters said they were undecided compared to 10% in September.

That means Harris increased the Democratic lead by about 14%.

U.S. Senate race

In the U.S. Senate Race, the September poll found that Democratic Congressman Colin Allred led among Bexar County voters with 44% and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz trailed with 29%. Compare that with Cruz’s 2018 race against Beto O’Rourke, where O’Rourke received 59% of the Bexar County vote compared to Cruz’s 40%.

Twenty percent of respondents say they are still undecided in the Senate race.

CPOR plans to complete another poll to survey Bexar County registered voters during early voting in October to be published in November.