National Voter Registration day is the perfect time to check your voting status for the presidential election

A voter registration card in 2022. The deadline to register to vote in this year's elections is Oct. 7.

National Voter Registration day is Tuesday, which is a good time to find out if you’re eligible to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

Registering to vote is the only way you can cast a ballot in that election and the deadline to register in Texas is Oct. 7.

How to check your voter registration status:

You can check if you’re registered to vote on Bexar County’s website.

All you need to do is enter your date of birth and house number.

How to register to vote:

What to do if you lost your voter registration card:

If you are registered, but you’ve lost your voter registration card, you can notify your county voter registrar in writing to get a new one.

What ID do you need to vote in Texas?

You won’t need your voter registration card when you vote, but you do need a valid form of identification to vote in Texas.

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID, bring one to the polling place when you cast your ballot: