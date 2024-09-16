National Voter Registration day is the perfect time to check your voting status for the presidential election

National Voter Registration day is Tuesday, which is a good time to find out if you’re eligible to vote in the upcoming presidential election.
Registering to vote is the only way you can cast a ballot in that election and the deadline to register in Texas is Oct. 7.
Recommended Videos
How to check your voter registration status:
You can check if you’re registered to vote on Bexar County’s website.
All you need to do is enter your date of birth and house number.
How to register to vote:
- You can fill out a voter registration application online. You will need to print it out and mail it to the voter registrar in your county of residence.
- You can also register in person at your county voter registration office. The Bexar County Elections office is located at 1103 S. Frio, Suite 100. If you live in a county other than Bexar, you can find out where to register in person here.
- You can request a postage-paid application from your voter registrar by filling out this form.
What to do if you lost your voter registration card:
If you are registered, but you’ve lost your voter registration card, you can notify your county voter registrar in writing to get a new one.
What ID do you need to vote in Texas?
You won’t need your voter registration card when you vote, but you do need a valid form of identification to vote in Texas.
Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID, bring one to the polling place when you cast your ballot:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS.
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS.
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS.
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph.
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph.
- United States Passport (book or card).