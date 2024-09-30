Bexar County Elections Department to hold press conference ahead of voter registration deadline

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Elections Department will hold a press conference on Monday to remind people about important deadlines in the Nov. 5 election.

The press conference will take place at 1:30 p.m., and it will be livestreamed in this article.

Oct. 7 is the last day to register to vote. People can submit their voter registration applications in person at the Bexar County Election Department Office at 1103 S. Frio St. or by mail.

The department will have extended hours on the following days to help people register to vote:

Saturday, Oct. 5: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 6: Noon to 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 7: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

