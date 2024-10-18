What to know about voting in the 2024 November General Election in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Get more election coverage on KSAT’s Vote 2024 page.

As Bexar County prepares for the November General Election, residents face important decisions on both national and local levels, including the presidential race and various local offices.

At this point, you’re likely aware of the main candidates vying for The White House, but you may still have some questions about other names on the ballot, as well as when, where and how to vote.

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Find resources, results and race previews on our Vote 2024 page or sign up for our Vote 2024 newsletter to get hand-picked coverage aimed at helping voters better understand the election, candidates, issues and implications.

What races are on the ballot?

The most talked about race is obviously the one that will decide who will be president and vice president for the next four years.

Texas recognizes four political parties -- The Democratic Party, Green Party, Libertarian Party and Republican Party.

Here are your choices on the November ballot:

Donald J. Trump/JD Vance (R)

Kamala D. Harris/Tim Walz (D)

Chase Oliver/Mike Ter Maat (L)

Jill Stein/Rudolph Ware (G)

Other candidates on the ballot include U.S. Senate, congressional and state legislative offices, State Board of Education, Texas Railroad Commission and judicial seats.

>> BALLOT: Bexar County sample ballot for November presidential election

Voters in Bexar County will also choose candidates for sheriff, county commissioner, constable and others. Also on the ballot are San Antonio charter amendments, and municipal and school board elections.

If you are registered to vote in Bexar County, you can check out the sample ballot here.

Otherwise, you can check your county’s ballot here on the Texas Secretary of State’s website.

How do I find out which congressional or legislative district I live in and who represents me?

You can enter your address on the Texas Legislature’s website and get a list of your state and federal representatives.

If you live in Bexar County, you can find information about all of the races in your area here.

You can find your voting center on your voter registration card or online. You can also check your county’s election website for voting center information.

Can I vote in the election?

The deadline to register to vote in the November general election has passed. If you’re not sure if you’re registered, you can click here to check.

If you lost your voter registration card, you can notify your county voter registrar in writing to get a new one.

Voting by mail

Not everyone in Texas is able to vote by mail, but that option is available for certain populations. According to the Bexar County Elections Department, you may be eligible to vote by mail if you are:

65 years of age or older;

Disabled or have a sickness/physical condition that would prevent you from entering the polling place without injuring yourself or needing assistance;

Expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day;

Expected to be absent from your county during Early Voting and on Election Day; or

Confined in Jail or Civilly Committed, but otherwise eligible to vote.

To request a ballot, contact the Bexar County Elections Department at 210-335-8683 or click here. You can fill out an application online but cannot submit it online.

Download and sign the application and mail it to the Bexar County Elections Department (below) no later than Oct. 25.

Early Voting Clerk

1103 S. Frio, Suite 200

San Antonio, Texas 78207-6328

Once you receive your ballot, you must complete it and seal it in the white envelope provided. Then, you must seal the white envelope in the self-addressed carrier envelope.

Any ballots returned must be postmarked no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. If you are mailing your ballot from outside the US, your ballot must be delivered to the Elections Department no later than five days after Election Day.

You can track your mail-in ballot here.

Early voting hours

Early voting runs from Oct. 21-Nov. 1.

Monday, Oct. 21 through Friday, Oct. 25 - 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26 - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27 - Noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28 through Friday, Nov. 1 - 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Early voting locations in Bexar County

Bexar County voters will have 51 polling locations to choose from during the early voting period of the general election.

Registered voters can vote at any polling site during the early voting period.

Bexar County Election Department: 1103 S. Frio St.

Bexar County Justice Center (Basement, South End) (Sotano, Lado Sur): 300 Dolorosa

Brookhollow Library: 530 Heimer Road

Castle Hills City Hall (Community Room): 209 Lemonwood Drive

Christian Family Baptist Church: 1589 Grosenbacher

Claude Black Community Center: 2805 East Commerce

Cody Branch Library: 11441 Vance Jackson

Collins Garden Branch Library: 200 N. Park Blvd.

Converse Community Event Center: 407 S. Seguin Road

Copernicus Community Center: 5003 Lord Road

Cortez Branch Library: 2803 Hunter Blvd.

East Central ISD Administration Bldg 6634: New Sulphur Springs Road

Encino Branch Library: 2515 East Evans Road

Fair Oaks Ranch Police Dept. (Training Room): 7286 Dietz Elkhorn Drive

Frank Garrett Multi Service Center: 1226 N.W. 18th St.

Great Northwest Branch Library: 9050 Wellwood (DEAFLINK available)

Guerra Branch Library: 7978 W. Military Drive

Helotes City Hall: 12951 Bandera Road

Igo Branch Library: 13330 Kyle Seale Parkway

Johnston Branch Library: 6307 Sun Valley Drive

Kirby City Hall: 112 Bauman

Leon Valley Conference Center: 6427 Evers Road

Lion’s Field Adult And Senior Center: 2809 Broadway

Macedonia Baptist Church: 111 Hobart St.

Maverick Branch Library: 8700 Mystic Park

McCreless Branch Library: 1023 Ada St.

Memorial Branch Library: 3222 Culebra

Mission Branch Library: 3134 Roosevelt Ave.

Northeast Lakeview College (Medina CTE Center, Bldg. 800, Room 104): 1201 Kitty Hawk Road

Northside Activity Center: 7001 Culebra Road

Northwest Vista College (Mt. Laurel Hall, Rm. 101 A&B): 3535 N. Ellison Drive

Our Lady Of The Lake University (Sueltenfuss Library Com. Room): 411 S.W. 24th St.

Palo Alto College (Palomino Center, Room 110): 1400 W. Villaret Blvd

Parman Branch Library @ Stone Oak: 20735 Wilderness Oak

Precinct 1 Satellite Office: 3505 Pleasanton (DEAFLINK available)

Precinct 3 Satellite Office: 320 Interpark Blvd. (DEAFLINK available)

San Antonio College (Victory Center, Room 117): 1819 N. Main Ave. (DEAFLINK available)

Schaefer Branch Library: 6322 US Hwy 87 E.

Semmes Branch Library at Comanche Lookout Park: 15060 Judson Road

Shavano Park City Hall (Lobby): 900 Saddletree Court

Somerset City Hall: 7360 E 6th St., Somerset, Texas

Southside ISD Admin Bldg: 1460 Martinez-Losoya Road

St. Hedwig City Hall: 13065 FM 1346

Texas A&M University-San Antonio (Mays Center, Suite 111): One University Way

Thousand Oaks Branch Library: 4618 Thousand Oaks

Tobin Branch Library at Oakwell: 4134 Harry Wurzbach

Universal City Library: 100 Northview Drive

UTSA (Bexar Room): One UTSA Circle

Windcrest Park Civic Center: 9310 Jim Seal Drive

Wonderland Mall Of The Americas at Crossroads (Suite A79): 4522 Fredericksburg Road

Woodlawn Point Center For Community: 702 Donaldson Ave.

Election Day polling locations

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day.

Voters registered in Bexar County can cast their ballots at any open voting site on Election Day.

Take a look at the Election Day voting locations below.

Where do I vote if I live outside Bexar County?

Registered and eligible voters may vote at any early voting location in their county.

However, on Election Day, depending on where you live, you may be able to vote at any polling place in your county or you may have to vote in your specific precinct.

Atascosa, Bexar, Blanco, Comal, DeWitt, Guadalupe, Hays, Karnes, Kendall, Medina and Uvalde are approved to use the Countywide Polling Place Program, which allows users to vote anywhere in their county during early voting and on Election Day.

If you do not live in one of those counties or prefer to vote in your vote center, you can check your poll location through your county or through the Secretary of State’s website.

What do I need to bring to the polling place?

Acceptable forms of ID include a Texas driver’s license, a Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS, a Texas personal identification card issued by DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by DPS, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a U.S. citizenship certificate containing with a photo, or a U.S. passport.

There are options if residents do not have one of the acceptable forms of ID and cannot reasonably obtain one.

They can fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at their place of voting and show one of the following supporting forms of ID:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;

Copy of or original current utility bill;

Copy of or original bank statement;

Copy of or original government check;

Copy of or original paycheck; or

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

What can’t I bring to the polls?

Unless you’re a peace officer, Section 46.03(a) of the Texas Penal Code generally prohibits a person from bringing a firearm onto the premises of a polling place.

Voters are not allowed to use their phones or other wireless communications devices within 100 feet of the voting stations including:

Cellphones

Cameras

Tablet computers

Laptop computers

Sound recorders

Any device that may communicate wirelessly or be used to record sound or images

Voters cannot wear clothing or bring signs expressing a preference for or against any candidate, measure, or political party within 100 feet of the voting station.

Voters are allowed to bring in written materials to help them in casting their ballots, so you can make notes about candidates beforehand and reference them as you vote as long as they’re not visible to other voters or used to campaign for a candidate.

How do I vote?

The type of system on which you vote depends on where you live. Here’s a brief summary regarding the different voting methods:(The following information comes directly from the Secretary of State’s office.)

Hand-marked paper ballots are still used as the primary way of voting in a number of Texas counties. Voters mark their ballot by hand with an indelible marker (a marker that cannot be erased) or pen and place their finished ballot in a ballot box. Local election officials then count the votes by hand.

Ballot marking devices are electronic devices that allow the voters to make their selections electronically on the device, and print a ballot that contains those selections. The printed ballot is then placed into a ballot box for hand counting or into an optical scan system for automatic counting.

Optical scan voting systems enable voters to mark their choices either on pre-printed ballots by connecting “arrows” or filling in “bubbles” next to the candidates’ names, or on electronic ballot marking devices by making their selections electronically on the device and printing a ballot containing those selections from that device. The paper ballot is then inserted into an electronic ballot counter, which then counts the marked “bubbles” or “arrows” on each ballot and automatically computes the totals for each candidate and/or issue.

DREs (Direct Recording Electronic systems) enable voters to record their choices electronically directly into the machine. There are several types of DREs (some have a dial while others use a touch screen), but essentially they all enable voters to move back and forth between screens (ballot pages) to select the candidates and/or issues for whom they wish to vote. Once a voter has made his or her choices, the DRE provides a summary screen that presents those choices and gives the voter the ability to go back and make any changes before pressing the “Vote” or “Cast Ballot” button. One of the benefits of a DRE system is that it prevents “over-voting”; that is, it stops the voter from selecting two candidates or options in a race where only one is allowed. As well, a DRE gives the voter an opportunity to correct “under-voting,” or failing to select any candidate or option in a race.

Each voting location must offer at least one accessible voting system that enables the blind, elderly, physically disabled, and non-reading Texans to vote independently and in private.

Texas has certified voting systems from two different vendors: Election Systems & Software (ES&S) and Hart InterCivic.

Where can I find election results?

KSAT will have election results on our homepage and our Vote 2024 page.

You can also get election results from these websites:

Helpful links:

League of Women Voters of Texas 2024 General Election Non-Partisan Voters Guide in English .

League of Women Voters of Texas 2024 General Election Non-Partisan Voters Guide in Spanish.

