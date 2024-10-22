Skip to main content
Local News

KSAT’s election night livestream with results, reaction, analysis for November 5 election

KSAT anchors Steve Spriester, Myra Arthur, Stephania Jimenez convene the ‘Power Panel’ to cover election night live

Landon Lowe, Streaming Executive Producer

Steve Spriester, Anchor/Reporter

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

Stephania Jimenez, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Elections, Vote 2024
Watch KSAT's election livestream starting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (KSAT)

Read the latest election and political headlines on the Vote 2024 page. See the full ballot here and information on where to vote here.

KSAT anchors Steve Spriester, Myra Arthur and Stephania Jimenez will host a livestream on Tuesday, November 5 at 6:30 p.m. with real-time election results for the November 5 presidential election.

Candidates, elected officials, reporters and guests will join the stream in the KSAT newsroom and at watch parties throughout the area. We’ll cover all the key races and more.

Panelists for the livestream will be:

  • Molly Cox, former CEO for SA2020 and now the owner of her own consulting business
  • Demonte Alexander, a military veteran and a local political consultant
  • Kevin Wolff, former Bexar County Precinct 3 Commissioner
  • Jon Taylor, Ph.D., Department Chair for political science and geography at UTSA

The livestream will be available to watch in the player above once it begins.

About the Authors
Landon Lowe headshot

Landon Lowe is the streaming executive producer for KSAT 12. He previously worked at the NBC/Fox affiliate in Baton Rouge, LA, where he was the senior news producer and political producer.

Steve Spriester headshot

Steve Spriester started at KSAT in 1995 as a general assignments reporter. Now, he anchors the station's top-rated 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

