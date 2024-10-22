KSAT’s election night livestream with results, reaction, analysis for November 5 election

Read the latest election and political headlines on the Vote 2024 page. See the full ballot here and information on where to vote here.

KSAT anchors Steve Spriester, Myra Arthur and Stephania Jimenez will host a livestream on Tuesday, November 5 at 6:30 p.m. with real-time election results for the November 5 presidential election.

Candidates, elected officials, reporters and guests will join the stream in the KSAT newsroom and at watch parties throughout the area. We’ll cover all the key races and more.

Panelists for the livestream will be:

Molly Cox, former CEO for SA2020 and now the owner of her own consulting business

Demonte Alexander, a military veteran and a local political consultant

Kevin Wolff, former Bexar County Precinct 3 Commissioner

Jon Taylor, Ph.D., Department Chair for political science and geography at UTSA

The livestream will be available to watch in the player above once it begins.