RESULTS: All races for presidential election in Texas on November 5, 2024

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.

Find the latest election results for president, state and local races on KSAT.com and the drop-down menu below.

Search Your Local Races Find Race Results

Voters in Bexar County and beyond headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide who they will elect as the next president of the United States.

Also on the ballot are Ted Cruz and Colin Allred for US senator, representatives in the U.S. Congress and Texas Legislature, plus other candidates running for office at the state and local levels. Some voters will also decide municipal and school propositions.

Find election results by clicking the links below, or use the drop-down menu above to find the specific election you’re interested in.

Key Races

President

US Senate

US Representative

State Representative

State Senate

State Offices

Judicial

Bexar County

SA Charter Amendments

Converse

Kirby

Sandy Oaks

Schertz

Windcrest

East Central ISD

Edgewood ISD

Atascosa County

Bandera

Cibolo

Comal County

Guadalupe County

Marion

Medina County

Natalia

New Braunfels ISD

Seguin

Uvalde