Vote 2024

RESULTS: All races for presidential election in Texas on November 5, 2024

Live updates for Trump vs Harris, US Senate, Congress, Texas Legislature, San Antonio-area races

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Vote 2024 election results. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.

Find the latest election results for president, state and local races on KSAT.com and the drop-down menu below.

Search Your Local Races

Voters in Bexar County and beyond headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide who they will elect as the next president of the United States.

Also on the ballot are Ted Cruz and Colin Allred for US senator, representatives in the U.S. Congress and Texas Legislature, plus other candidates running for office at the state and local levels. Some voters will also decide municipal and school propositions.

Find election results by clicking the links below, or use the drop-down menu above to find the specific election you’re interested in.

  • Key Races
  • President
  • US Senate
  • US Representative
  • State Representative
  • State Senate
  • State Offices
  • Judicial
  • Bexar County
  • SA Charter Amendments
  • Converse
  • Kirby
  • Sandy Oaks
  • Schertz
  • Windcrest
  • East Central ISD
  • Edgewood ISD
  • Atascosa County
  • Bandera
  • Cibolo
  • Comal County
  • Guadalupe County
  • Marion
  • Medina County
  • Natalia
  • New Braunfels ISD
  • Seguin
  • Uvalde

