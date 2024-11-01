Skip to main content
San Antonio charter amendments election results for Nov. 5, 2024

Live updates for six proposed changes to San Antonio city charter

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Vote 2024 election results. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.

Find the latest election results for president, state and local races on KSAT.com and the drop-down menu below.

SA Charter Amendments

SA Charter Amendment Proposition A (Ethics Review Board)

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

SA Charter Amendment Proposition B (Language Modernization)

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

SA Charter Amendment Proposition C (City Manager Tenure, Pay)

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

SA Charter Amendment Proposition D (City Employee Political Activity)

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

SA Charter Amendment Proposition E (City Council Pay)

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

SA Charter Amendment Proposition F (City Council Terms)

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

A half dozen proposed changes to the San Antonio city charter will be at the end of a lengthy ballot on Nov. 5.

The city charter can only be changed every two years, and a charter review commission assembled by Mayor Ron Nirenberg came up with six possible amendments — most of which he had asked the commission to consider.

Here is a breakdown of each proposition:

Proposition A: Ethics Review Board would add a definition for “conflicts of interest,” require adequate funding for the board, and authorize the board to accept or decline complaints that have been resolved elsewhere.

Proposition B: Language Modernization updates outdated and superseded language, but is not meant to make any substantive change.

Proposition C: City Manager Tenure, Pay would remove both caps and allow the city council to set the terms of the city manager’s contract.

Proposition D: Political Activity For City Employees would allow city employees to participate in local political activity while protecting against retribution.

Proposition E: Council Pay Raise would raise council and mayor salaries to $70,200 and $87,800 starting with council members elected in May 2025.

Proposition F: City Council Terms would create four-year terms, beginning with the May 2025 election. Council members would still be limited to eight years in office.

