San Antonio charter amendments election results for Nov. 5, 2024

A half dozen proposed changes to the San Antonio city charter will be at the end of a lengthy ballot on Nov. 5.

The city charter can only be changed every two years, and a charter review commission assembled by Mayor Ron Nirenberg came up with six possible amendments — most of which he had asked the commission to consider.

Here is a breakdown of each proposition:

Proposition A: Ethics Review Board would add a definition for “conflicts of interest,” require adequate funding for the board, and authorize the board to accept or decline complaints that have been resolved elsewhere.

Proposition B: Language Modernization updates outdated and superseded language, but is not meant to make any substantive change.

Proposition C: City Manager Tenure, Pay would remove both caps and allow the city council to set the terms of the city manager’s contract.

Proposition D: Political Activity For City Employees would allow city employees to participate in local political activity while protecting against retribution.

Proposition E: Council Pay Raise would raise council and mayor salaries to $70,200 and $87,800 starting with council members elected in May 2025.

Proposition F: City Council Terms would create four-year terms, beginning with the May 2025 election. Council members would still be limited to eight years in office.