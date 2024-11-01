State offices election results in Texas on Nov. 5, 2024

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.

The Texas Railroad Commission regulates the state’s oil, natural gas and utilities. Despite its name, it stopped regulating railroads in 2005.

One member of the state agency is on the ballot.

Christi Craddick has served on the Railroad Commission since 2012.

Craddick is being challenged by Democrat Katherine Culbert.

The State Board of Education is made up of 15 members elected from districts across the state of Texas. Members have several responsibilities, including adopting curriculum standards, overseeing the Texas Permanent School Fund and approving charter schools.

Two seats that represent parts of Bexar County and the Hill Country are on the ballot.

In District 1, voters will decide between Republican Michael (Travis) Stevens and Democrat Gustavo Reveles.

Incumbent Republican Tom Maynard is facing a challenge from Democrat Raquel Saenz Ortiz to represent District 10.