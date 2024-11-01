Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
82º
Join Insider for Free

Vote 2024

Converse election results for Nov. 5, 2024

Live updates for Converse City Council Place 2,4,6

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Vote 2024, Politics, Elections, Election Results, Converse
Vote 2024 election results. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.

Find the latest election results for president, state and local races on KSAT.com and the drop-down menu below.

Search Your Local Races

Voters in Converse will decide on three city council members.

On the ballot are Places 2, 4 and 6.

Converse

Converse City Council Place 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Bradley Heinz
Bradley Heinz
00%
Deborah James
Deborah James
00%
Ethel W. Willard
Ethel W. Willard
00%

Converse City Council Place 4

Candidate

Votes

%

GC Saldaña
GC Saldaña
00%
Sylvia Meyer
Sylvia Meyer
00%
Christopher L. Clark
Christopher L. Clark
00%

Converse City Council Place 6

Candidate

Votes

%

Marc Gilbert
Marc Gilbert
00%
Nancy Droneburg
Nancy Droneburg
00%

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
David Ibañez headshot

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos