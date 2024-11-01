Converse election results for Nov. 5, 2024

Find the latest election results for president, state and local races on KSAT.com and the drop-down menu below.
Search Your Local Races
Voters in Converse will decide on three city council members.
On the ballot are Places 2, 4 and 6.
Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.
Find the latest election results for president, state and local races on KSAT.com and the drop-down menu below.
Voters in Converse will decide on three city council members.
On the ballot are Places 2, 4 and 6.
Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
Recommended Videos