Vote 2024

State Representative election results in Texas on Nov. 5, 2024

Live updates for Districts 118, 121; Candidates’ stance on school vouchers will weigh heavily in competitive races

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Vote 2024 election results. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.

Find the latest election results for president, state and local races on KSAT.com and the drop-down menu below.

Search Your Local Races

State Representative

State Representative District 44

Candidate

Votes

%

Alan Schoolcraft
Alan Schoolcraft(R)
00%
Eric Norman
Eric Norman(D)
00%

State Representative District 53

Candidate

Votes

%

Wes Virdell
Wes Virdell(R)
00%
Joe P. Herrera
Joe P. Herrera(D)
00%
Brian Holk
Brian Holk(L)
00%

State Representative District 73

Candidate

Votes

%

Carrie Isaac
Carrie Isaac*(R)
00%
Sally Duval
Sally Duval(D)
00%
*Incumbent

State Representative District 80

Candidate

Votes

%

Don McLaughlin
Don McLaughlin(R)
00%
Cecilia Castellano
Cecilia Castellano(D)
00%

State Representative District 116

Candidate

Votes

%

Trey Martinez Fischer
Trey Martinez Fischer*(D)
00%
Darryl Crain
Darryl Crain(R)
00%
*Incumbent

State Representative District 117

Candidate

Votes

%

Philip Cortez
Philip Cortez*(D)
00%
Ben Mostyn
Ben Mostyn(R)
00%
*Incumbent

State Representative District 118

Candidate

Votes

%

John Lujan III
John Lujan III*(R)
00%
Kristian Carranza
Kristian Carranza(D)
00%
*Incumbent

State Representative District 119

Candidate

Votes

%

Elizabeth "Liz" Campos
Elizabeth "Liz" Campos*(D)
00%
Brandon J. Grable
Brandon J. Grable(R)
00%
*Incumbent

State Representative District 121

Candidate

Votes

%

Marc LaHood
Marc LaHood(R)
00%
Laurel Jordan Swift
Laurel Jordan Swift(D)
00%

State Representative District 122

Candidate

Votes

%

Mark Dorazio
Mark Dorazio*(R)
00%
Kevin Geary
Kevin Geary(D)
00%
*Incumbent

State Representative District 124

Candidate

Votes

%

Josey Garcia
Josey Garcia*(D)
00%
Sylvia Soto
Sylvia Soto(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Among the most competitive races on the Bexar County ballot for Texas House include District 118, which features Republican incumbent John Lujan and Democrat Kristian Carranza.

The candidates’ stance on the hot-button issue of school vouchers is what will probably decide this race.

Carranza staunchly opposes private school vouchers, saying the program would drain funding for public schools, including teacher pay.

Lujan said he wants public schools fully funded but also voted in favor of school vouchers during the last Legislature.

The other Texas House race that’s expected to be competitive is District 121.

Republican Marc LaHood shocked the local political scene when he defeated incumbent Steve Allison in the March GOP Primary.

Allison lost due to his opposition to school vouchers, which angered Gov. Greg Abbott, who campaigned against GOP lawmakers who voted against his agenda.

LaHood’s opponent, Democrat Laurel Swift, opposes school vouchers and was endorsed by Allison.

