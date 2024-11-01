State Representative election results in Texas on Nov. 5, 2024

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.

Among the most competitive races on the Bexar County ballot for Texas House include District 118, which features Republican incumbent John Lujan and Democrat Kristian Carranza.

The candidates’ stance on the hot-button issue of school vouchers is what will probably decide this race.

Carranza staunchly opposes private school vouchers, saying the program would drain funding for public schools, including teacher pay.

Lujan said he wants public schools fully funded but also voted in favor of school vouchers during the last Legislature.

The other Texas House race that’s expected to be competitive is District 121.

Republican Marc LaHood shocked the local political scene when he defeated incumbent Steve Allison in the March GOP Primary.

Allison lost due to his opposition to school vouchers, which angered Gov. Greg Abbott, who campaigned against GOP lawmakers who voted against his agenda.

LaHood’s opponent, Democrat Laurel Swift, opposes school vouchers and was endorsed by Allison.