US Representative election results in Texas on Nov. 5, 2024

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.

Find the latest election results for president, state and local races on KSAT.com and the drop-down menu below.

Five candidates are seeking re-election to the US House of Representatives.

For the second time in a row, incumbent Republican Monica De La Cruz is battling Democrat Michelle Vallejo to represent District 15, which spans seven counties from Hidalgo to eastern Guadalupe. Election forecasters called this race one of the most competitive in Texas.

The other races aren’t expected to be as close.

In District, 21, Republican Chip Roy is seeking his fourth term in Congress. He is facing a challenge from Democrat Kristin Cook and Libertarian Bob King.

Republican Tony Gonzales is seeking a third term in Congress to represent District 23. Gonzales is facing a challenge from Democrat Santos Limon.

Voters in District 28 will decide whether to keep embattled Democratic congressman Henry Cuellar and give him an 11th term in Congress or elect political newcomer and Republican Jay Furman.

Cuellar’s candidacy has been marred by legal trouble. In May 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice charged the lawmaker and his wife with 14 criminal counts. Cuellar is accused of bribery, money laundering, and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government.

Democrat Greg Casar is seeking his second term in Congress to represent District 35. Casar is being challenged by Republican Steven Wright.