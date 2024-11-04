Latest electoral college results for US President: Where the race between Donald Trump, Kamala Harris stands right now

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.

Find the latest election results for president, state and local races on KSAT.com.

It all comes down to this.

A presidential campaign unlike any other ends on Tuesday.

In a deeply divided nation, the election is a true toss-up between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.

We know there are seven battleground states (Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin) that will decide the outcome, barring a major surprise. But major questions persist about the timing of the results, the makeup of the electorate, the influx of misinformation — even the possibility of political violence. At the same time, both sides are prepared for a protracted legal battle that could complicate things further.

To win the presidency, a candidate must get at least 270 votes from the 538 electors in the Electoral College. Each state gets as many electors as it has U.S. senators and representatives in Congress. In most states, including Texas, whoever wins the most votes from voters gets all the Electoral College votes for that state. Texas has 40 electoral votes.

U.S. President (National) View All Candidates

One big question is how long will it take to know the winner?

Election Day in the United States is now often considered election week as each state follows its own rules and practices for counting ballots — not to mention the legal challenges — that can delay the results. But the truth is, nobody knows how long it will take for the winner to be announced this time.

In 2020, The Associated Press declared President Joe Biden the winner on Saturday afternoon — four days after polls closed. But even then, The AP called North Carolina for Trump 10 days after Election Day and Georgia for Biden 16 days later after hand recounts.

Four years earlier, the 2016 election was decided just hours after most polls closed. The AP declared Trump the winner on election night at 2:29 a.m. (it was technically Wednesday morning on the East Coast).

This time, both campaigns believe the race is extremely close across the seven swing states.

The size of the map and the tightness of the race make it hard to predict when a winner could be decided.

President President (Texas) View All Candidates

Elections More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

The Associated Press contributed to this story.