TRUMP VS HARRIS: President election results in Texas on Nov. 5, 2024

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.

Find the latest election results for president, state and local races on KSAT.com and the drop-down menu below.

Search Your Local Races Find Race Results

President President (Texas) View All Candidates

This is the race that everyone will be watching.

The winner of this hotly contested race is already familiar with the White House, having served as either president or vice president.

On the Republican ticket, former President Donald Trump is seeking a return to the Oval Office. Trump served as the 45th president from 2017-2020 but lost a re-election bid in a bitter battle to current President Joe Biden.

Four years later, Trump is facing Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris after Biden decided to drop out of the race following pressure from a poor performance at a presidential debate with Trump that raised doubts about the incumbent’s fitness for office. Biden endorsed Harris, who if elected, would become the first woman and the first person of South Asian descent to be president.

While Texans will see the presidential election on their ballot, the president is actually elected by electors, or party-selected representatives, from each state. This process is called the Electoral College.

To win the presidency, a candidate must get at least 270 votes from the 538 electors in the Electoral College. Each state gets as many electors as it has U.S. senators and representatives in Congress. In most states, including Texas, whoever wins the most votes from voters gets all the Electoral College votes for that state. Texas has 40 electoral votes.