San Antonio Zoo to go cashless starting this Friday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is going cashless starting Friday.

All purchases will require a debit card, credit card or mobile payment option.

The statement said free cash-to-card kiosks, also known as reverse ATMs, will be available for those who may not have any of the options above.

Reverse ATM locations will be available at the following locations throughout the zoo:

Zoo entrance

Beastro Restaurant

Jambo Market

Valerie Guenther’s Mariposa Market

A fifth location will be open at the new Congo Falls realm when it opens.

“We’re always looking for ways to make the zoo experience better,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “We’ve seen this model work well around the country, and right here in San Antonio at places like our city’s theme parks, Alamodome, Frost Bank Center, and more.”

The zoo said some benefits of the cashless system include reduced wait times at ticket counters, increased safety and touch-free convenience.