Skip to main content
Rain icon
70º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

San Antonio Zoo to go cashless starting this Friday

Zoo says only cards and mobile payments will be accepted starting April 18

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Tags: San Antonio Zoo, San Antonio, Zoo, Consumer
Family feeding giraffe at San Antonio Zoo (al rendon, Al RENDON)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is going cashless starting Friday.

All purchases will require a debit card, credit card or mobile payment option.

Recommended Videos

The statement said free cash-to-card kiosks, also known as reverse ATMs, will be available for those who may not have any of the options above.

Reverse ATM locations will be available at the following locations throughout the zoo:

  • Zoo entrance
  • Beastro Restaurant
  • Jambo Market
  • Valerie Guenther’s Mariposa Market

A fifth location will be open at the new Congo Falls realm when it opens.

“We’re always looking for ways to make the zoo experience better,” said Tim Morrow, President & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “We’ve seen this model work well around the country, and right here in San Antonio at places like our city’s theme parks, Alamodome, Frost Bank Center, and more.”

The zoo said some benefits of the cashless system include reduced wait times at ticket counters, increased safety and touch-free convenience.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Avery Meurer headshot

Avery Meurer is a Content Gatherer for KSAT 12. She graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor of Science in Communications/Radio, Television and Film, as well as a Creative Writing Certificate. A native San Antonian, Avery attended the Northeast School of the Arts (NESA) majoring in musical theater and creative writing.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS