SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is set to give San Antonio’s Public Safety Committee an update on crime data for the first three months of 2025.

The presentation includes updates on everything from property crime numbers to violent crimes.

Recommended Videos

The committee meeting begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

KSAT will livestream the event in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.