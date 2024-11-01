Skip to main content
Vote 2024

KEY RACES: Election results for pivotal contests on Nov. 5, 2024

Live updates for Trump vs Harris, US Senate, Congress, Texas Legislature, San Antonio-area races

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Vote 2024 - Races to watch. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.

Find the latest election results for president, state and local races on KSAT.com and the drop-down menu below.

Search Your Local Races

Voters in Bexar County and beyond headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide who they will elect as the next president of the United States.

Also on the ballot are US senator, representatives in the U.S. and Texas houses, plus other candidates running for office at the state and local levels. Some voters will also decide municipal and school propositions.

Below you will find election results for key races in this election.

Key Races

President (Texas)

Candidate

Votes

%

Donald J. Trump
Donald J. Trump(R)
00%
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris(D)
00%

US Senate (Texas)

Candidate

Votes

%

Ted Cruz
Ted Cruz*(R)
00%
Colin Allred
Colin Allred(D)
00%
*Incumbent

US Representative District 15

Candidate

Votes

%

Monica De La Cruz
Monica De La Cruz*(R)
00%
Michelle Vallejo
Michelle Vallejo(D)
00%
*Incumbent

US Representative District 28

Candidate

Votes

%

Henry Cuellar
Henry Cuellar*(D)
00%
Jay Furman
Jay Furman(R)
00%
*Incumbent

State Representative District 118

Candidate

Votes

%

John Lujan III
John Lujan III*(R)
00%
Kristian Carranza
Kristian Carranza(D)
00%
*Incumbent

State Representative District 121

Candidate

Votes

%

Marc LaHood
Marc LaHood(R)
00%
Laurel Jordan Swift
Laurel Jordan Swift(D)
00%

Bexar County Commissioner Precinct 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Rebeca Clay-Flores
Rebeca Clay-Flores*(D)
00%
Lina Prado
Lina Prado(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Bexar County Commissioner Precinct 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Grant Moody
Grant Moody*(R)
00%
Susan Korbel
Susan Korbel(D)
00%
*Incumbent

For background information on these races, click here.

