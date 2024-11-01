KEY RACES: Election results for pivotal contests on Nov. 5, 2024

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.

Find the latest election results for president, state and local races on KSAT.com and the drop-down menu below.

Voters in Bexar County and beyond headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide who they will elect as the next president of the United States.

Also on the ballot are US senator, representatives in the U.S. and Texas houses, plus other candidates running for office at the state and local levels. Some voters will also decide municipal and school propositions.

Below you will find election results for key races in this election.

