State Senate election results in Texas on Nov. 5, 2024
Live updates as Republican incumbent Donna Campbell seeks another term to represent District 25
Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.
District 25 is the only Texas Senate seat on the Bexar County ballot.
Republican incumbent Donna Campbell was first elected in 2012 to the Texas Senate.
Campbell is being challenged by Democrat Merrie Fox.
