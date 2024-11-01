Skip to main content
State Senate election results in Texas on Nov. 5, 2024

Live updates as Republican incumbent Donna Campbell seeks another term to represent District 25

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.

District 25 is the only Texas Senate seat on the Bexar County ballot.

Republican incumbent Donna Campbell was first elected in 2012 to the Texas Senate.

Campbell is being challenged by Democrat Merrie Fox.

State Senate

State Senate District 25

Candidate

Votes

%

Donna Campbell
Donna Campbell*(R)
00%
Merrie Fox
Merrie Fox(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

