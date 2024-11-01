State Senate election results in Texas on Nov. 5, 2024

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.

Find the latest election results for president, state and local races on KSAT.com and the drop-down menu below.

District 25 is the only Texas Senate seat on the Bexar County ballot.

Republican incumbent Donna Campbell was first elected in 2012 to the Texas Senate.

Campbell is being challenged by Democrat Merrie Fox.