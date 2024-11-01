Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
82º
Join Insider for Free

Vote 2024

Windcrest election results for Nov. 5, 2024

Live updates for Windcrest City Council Place 1, 3

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Vote 2024, Politics, Elections, Election Results, Windcrest
Vote 2024 election results. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.

Find the latest election results for president, state and local races on KSAT.com and the drop-down menu below.

Search Your Local Races

Voters in Windcrest will decide on two city council seats.

Windcrest

Windcrest City Council Place 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Wesley V. Manning
Wesley V. Manning*
00%
Susie Hamilton
Susie Hamilton
00%
Billy Gipson
Billy Gipson
00%
Narquiz Cervantes
Narquiz Cervantes
00%
*Incumbent

Windcrest City Council Place 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Greg Turner*
00%
Rainbeau Presti
00%
Robert Maloy
00%
*Incumbent

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
David Ibañez headshot

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos