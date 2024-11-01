Skip to main content
Vote 2024

Kirby election results for Nov. 5, 2024

Live updates on for Kirby proposition

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Vote 2024, Politics, Elections, Election Results, Kirby
Vote 2024 election results. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.

Find the latest election results for president, state and local races on KSAT.com and the drop-down menu below.

Search Your Local Races

Voters in Kirby will decide on a proposition to extend the Crime Control and Prevention District and one-fourth cent sales tax for 20 years.

Kirby

Kirby Special Election Proposition A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

About the Author
David Ibañez headshot

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email

