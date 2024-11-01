Kirby election results for Nov. 5, 2024
Live updates on for Kirby proposition
Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.
Find the latest election results for president, state and local races on KSAT.com and the drop-down menu below.
Voters in Kirby will decide on a proposition to extend the Crime Control and Prevention District and one-fourth cent sales tax for 20 years.
