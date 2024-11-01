Skip to main content
Vote 2024

Bexar County election results in Texas on Nov. 5, 2024

Live updates for sheriff, county commissioner, constable

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Vote 2024 election results. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.

Find the latest election results for president, state and local races on KSAT.com and the drop-down menu below.

Search Your Local Races

Bexar County

Bexar County Sheriff

Candidate

Votes

%

Javier Salazar
Javier Salazar*(D)
00%
Nathan Buchanan
Nathan Buchanan(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Bexar County Commissioner Precinct 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Rebeca Clay-Flores
Rebeca Clay-Flores*(D)
00%
Lina Prado
Lina Prado(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Bexar County Commissioner Precinct 3

Candidate

Votes

%

Grant Moody
Grant Moody*(R)
00%
Susan Korbel
Susan Korbel(D)
00%
*Incumbent

Bexar County Constable Precinct 2

Candidate

Votes

%

Leticia Rodriguez Vazquez
Leticia Rodriguez Vazquez*(D)
00%
Paul Alexander Canales
Paul Alexander Canales(R)
00%
*Incumbent

Bexar County WCID #10 Director

Candidate

Votes

%

Ann Marie Amicar
00%
Fernando Richards Jr.
00%
Eddie R. Guerrero
00%

President (Bexar County)

Candidate

Votes

%

Donald J. Trump
Donald J. Trump(R)
00%
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris(D)
00%

US Senate (Bexar County)

Candidate

Votes

%

Ted Cruz
Ted Cruz*(R)
00%
Colin Allred
Colin Allred(D)
00%
Ted Brown
Ted Brown(L)
00%
*Incumbent

Races for sheriff, two seats on the Bexar County Commissioners Court and constable will be decided by voters in Bexar County.

Democrat Javier Salazar is seeking a third term as Bexar County sheriff. Salazar is being challenged by Republican Nathan Buchanan.

On the Bexar County Commissioners Court, Democrat Rebeca Clay-Flores is seeking her second term in office to represent Precinct 1. She is being challenged by Republican Lina Prado.

The race for Precinct 3 is a rematch from 2022 when Republican Grant Moody defeated Democrat Susan Korbel.

Leticia Rodriguez Vasquez, a Democrat, is seeking another term as Precinct 2 constable. She is being challenged by Republican Paul Alexander Canales.

