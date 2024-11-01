Bexar County election results in Texas on Nov. 5, 2024

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.

Find the latest election results for president, state and local races on KSAT.com and the drop-down menu below.

Search Your Local Races Find Race Results

Races for sheriff, two seats on the Bexar County Commissioners Court and constable will be decided by voters in Bexar County.

Democrat Javier Salazar is seeking a third term as Bexar County sheriff. Salazar is being challenged by Republican Nathan Buchanan.

On the Bexar County Commissioners Court, Democrat Rebeca Clay-Flores is seeking her second term in office to represent Precinct 1. She is being challenged by Republican Lina Prado.

The race for Precinct 3 is a rematch from 2022 when Republican Grant Moody defeated Democrat Susan Korbel.

Leticia Rodriguez Vasquez, a Democrat, is seeking another term as Precinct 2 constable. She is being challenged by Republican Paul Alexander Canales.