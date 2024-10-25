Incumbent Rebeca Clay-Flores seeks second term as Bexar County Precinct 1 commissioner

Bexar County Commissioner Court Pct. 1 race is between Rebeca Clay-Flores and Lina Prado

After winning a contentious primary runoff, Rebeca Clay-Flores is hoping to win a second term as Bexar County Precinct 1 commissioner.

Clay-Flores is running against Republican candidate Lina Prado, an aviation mechanic.

The incumbent defeated her challenger, Amanda Gonzalez, in the Democratic Primary runoff race by a margin of 63% to 37%.

The race got heated, fueled by accusations against Clay-Flores of lying on campaign mailers and broken promises.

Rebeca Clay-Flores

Before she was elected to the commissioner’s court, Clay-Flores was a special projects manager for the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.

She has said that experiencing homelessness in her childhood made her grateful for everything.

Clay-Flores said she’s proud of the work she’s done in the county and will continue to fight for her constituents.

She has twice been endorsed by the Texas Organizing Project, a progressive political advocacy group that has backed efforts in recent years that would have stripped San Antonio police officers of their collective bargaining rights (Prop B), and a second measure that would have expanded cite and release and decriminalized marijuana possession here (Prop A).

Prop B was narrowly defeated in 2021, while Prop A was defeated by a large margin last year.

Lina Prado

Prado said she began her career as an aircraft mechanic and currently works as a senior supply chain leader.

She was born in the Dominican Republic and immigrated to the US when she was 7 years old. Prado is a naturalized citizen.

The Republican candidate credits her family for instilling the value of hard work and the importance of education.

Gov. Greg Abbott endorsed Prado in the race for Precinct 1 commissioner.

“My focus will be on prioritizing public safety, improving infrastructure, and bringing transparency to the court,” Prado said in a statement to KSAT. “I’m committed to ensuring that the voices of our residents—not special interest groups—are heard and represented. Together, we can make our community safer, stronger, and more connected. We need experience in the court that can handle our complexity but still drive down cost to our residents.”

Early voting started on Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 1.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

