Candidate for Bexar County Precinct 1 Commissioner accuses Rebeca Clay-Flores of lying in mailer claims

SAN ANTONIO – The runoff race for Bexar County Precinct 1 commissioner has been heated and fueled by accusations of lying and broken promises.

Driving around southwest Bexar County, the faces of the women vying to become the Democratic candidate are hard to miss. They’re on yard signs, banners, and even cars.

Even with the political pushback, incumbent Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores has no doubt she’ll keep her seat.

”I have run a clean campaign on my record,” she told KSAT. “Unfortunately, my opponent has decided to put misinformation out there and try to mislead the constituents because she does not have a platform.”

What Clay-Flores calls misinformation is what her opponent, Dr. Amanda Gonzalez, said is exposing lies.

“It’s been, you know, just deceiving the public at its finest,” said Gonzalez.

In a since-deleted Instagram post and a mailer, Clay-Flores highlighted mayoral endorsements from around the county, including one from Somerset Mayor Lydia Hernandez.

Mayoral endorsements that Rebeca Clay-Flores received in a now deleted Instagram post and a mailer. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Hernandez told KSAT she has supported Clay-Flores’ work, but didn’t endorse her.

“Where do you think this miscommunication happened, or do you think it was a miscommunication?” asked reporter Daniela Ibarra.

“It was not a miscommunication,” said Clay-Flores. “She’s putting this information out there. You would have to ask her why.”

In a statement shared with KSAT, Hernandez said her constituents are her top priority.

“I remain neutral in local political disputes to avoid potential repercussions,” she wrote. “I support the commissioner chosen by our citizens in the election. My primary focus will remain the well-being of the citizens, staff, and families within the Somerset community.”

Another mailer sent out by Clay-Flores’ campaign has raised other issues.

The commissioner claims to have voted to approve 64 new deputy sheriff positions.

A mailer where Rebeca Clay Flores claimed to have voted to approve 64 new deputy sheriff positions. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County said her votes contradict that.

“I stand by it,” said Clay-Flores. “I am proud of it. I have facts of when I voted for. For what? I have supported law enforcement, and I’m proud of my record.”

The mailers also say the commissioner worked with Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar to establish a new substation in northwest Bexar County.

According to a news release sent by the Commissioner in January, the substation is a temporary facility.

The Deputy Sheriff’s Association said the facility isn’t comparable to a full-fledged facility.

It’s why Gonzalez said she filed a complaint on May 18 with the Texas Ethics Commission against Clay-Flores.

“What do you hope comes out of this complaint?” asked Ibarra.

“Well, I hope that you know, once and for all. It allows her to make a statement. And I urge her to make a statement to clarify that what she’s putting in her mailers is incorrect.”

KSAT asked Clay-Flores what she thought about the complaint.

“I think it’s pretty ridiculous,” said Clay-Flores. “I am certain that they will investigate and dismiss it because it has no means.”

KSAT asked Gonzalez, who had 20 percent of the vote compared to Clay-Flores’ 46.1 percent in November 2023, if the complaint was just for show.

“No, it’s not just for show,” said Gonzalez. “The one thing that I say is that do your homework when it comes to [Clay-Flores’] voting record.”

The winner of Tuesday’s primary runoff will face the only Republican candidate, Lina Prado, in the November election.

Here is a statement from the Deputy Sheriff’s Association of Bexar County:

“Commissioner Clay-Flores’s repeated lies to the people of Precinct 1 have disqualified her from public office. She brags of voting for 64 new deputy sheriff positions, but on April 18, 2023, she voted against 50 of those positions, not for them. She also boasts of creating a new Northwest sheriff substation. However, it is just a temporary broom closet in an old fire station. This fake substation has done nothing to improve our response times in a rapidly developing area that saw 20% of Bexar County’s car burglaries last year.”

“Commissioner Clay-Flores has had several weeks to correct these falsehoods but hasn’t. These attempts to mislead the residents of Precinct 1 undermine our mission as law enforcement officers to keep the public safe, and they reveal a total lack of integrity. We call on her to resign now.”