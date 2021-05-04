Fix SAPD sees shades of victory even in Prop B’s defeat

SAN ANTONIO – After a contentious campaign that drew record numbers of San Antonio voters to the polls, Proposition B— but only just.

The ballot measure to strip San Antonio police officers of their collective bargaining power fell short by 3,475 —a 2.3% margin. To Fix SAPD, the group that circulated the petition to get the issue onto the ballot, that slim defeat shows “the community is ready for change.”

“Those 3,000 votes really comes down to a matter of resources and being able to reach folks,” said Deputy Director Ananda Tomas. “We are a brand-new, grassroots organization - we haven’t even hit our one-year anniversary yet - going against an established political machine, which is the San Antonio Police Officers Association.”

Tomas says Fix SAPD’s work isn’t done yet.

The group can’t submit another petition to get a local repeal of the same state law, Chapter 174, onto the ballot for at least another year.

Ad

However, it plans to continue to push for the local repeal of another state law, Chapter 143, which establishes various disciplinary procedures and protections that Fix SAPD believes are barriers to accountability - like requiring misconduct be punished within 180 days of it happening.

Tomas said Fix SAPD has had conversations with the city manager and the city attorney’s office about the ability of the police union contract to retain some of those provisions, even if Chapter 143 is repealed. However, she said Fix SAPD believes it will be easier to get the reforms they want if the law isn’t in play.

“But they do think that some things in terms of access to disciplinary records, or possibly the 180 window, or other parts of that can still be more easily pulled out of the contract because there’s no longer a law backing them up,” Tomas said.

Ad