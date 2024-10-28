Javier Salazar seeks third term as Bexar County sheriff, faces Abbott-backed opponent

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Read the latest election and political headlines on the Vote 2024 page.

Democratic incumbent Javier Salazar is seeking his third term as Bexar County sheriff, though he faces opposition from a Republican opponent boasting the support of Gov. Greg Abbott.

Salazar officially sought reelection in July 2023.

“I just felt that I could have the best effect on my community, not just my community, but this region (and) this state, by staying right here as Bexar County sheriff for another four years,” he said in an interview after the July ceremony.

On the opposite side of the race is Abbott-backed Nathan Buchanan, a former Bexar County sheriff’s deputy and Castle Hills police officer.

Buchanan ran unsuccessfully for Bexar County judge in 2022 and constable in 2016 and 2020, respectively.

Buchanan gained the Texas governor’s support in late September, saying he was “truly grateful” and “honored” by the endorsement.

In a letter announcing his endorsement for Buchanan, Abbott called out Salazar’s attempt at “scoring political points.”

Almost a month prior to the announcement, Salazar drew the ire of some South Texas sheriffs for comments made at the Democratic National Convention in August. Salazar referred to former President Donald Trump as a “self-serving man” who does not help Texas law enforcement officials.

Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown, in a post to a personal Facebook page on Aug. 22, said he “completely” disagreed with Salazar’s comments.

“WE the real Texas Sheriff’s know the truth and are not blinded by Democratic b******t,” the post reads.

Salazar has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and US Senate candidate Colin Allred in their respective races.

Salazar, in an appearance on the KSAT Q&A, took a swipe at Buchanan’s relatively short-term law enforcement experience.

During a later KSAT Q&A experience, Buchanan said it was “not true” and cited his service as a Texas peace officer since 2008 and experience as a small business owner as part of his qualifications.

Buchanan staved off two challengers with a combined 64 years of law enforcement experience in the March Republican primary, winning 55% of the vote and avoiding a runoff.

Both challengers held tenures at the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Meanwhile, Salazar overwhelmingly topped his challenger, Sharon Rodriguez, by nearly 42% in the March Democratic primary. Rodriguez worked at BCSO and the Hollywood Park Police Department.

Either candidate will assume an agency that will benefit from Bexar County’s $2.8 billion budget.

Buchanan’s priorities

Buchanan cited property and violent crimes as a pressing concern in an interview with the San Antonio Report.

In September, Bexar County’s homicide rate exceeded that of the past two years, according to BCSO. Salazar told reporters during a press conference that in 2024, there had been 15 homicides, up one from 2023 and 2022.

Buchanan said that, as sheriff, he would “assess the need for currently existing units” and ensure BCSO’s patrol division is adequately staffed to provide maximum protection against criminal opportunities.

One topic of discussion for both candidates during their respective KSAT Q&A appearances was the presence of the Venezuelan gang Tren De Aragua (TDA) in San Antonio.

Buchanan pointed to a more “boots on the ground” approach to handling TDA.

“I want to break up a lot of these specialized units that he has, and we can put more deputies out on the streets,” Buchanan said.

Another issue that Buchanan said needs clarity is staffing and turnover both in BCSO and at the Bexar County Jail. He cited high turnover and morale issues among jail personnel as a priority.

To remedy the issue, Buchanan plans to “invert the pyramid” to ensure that suggestions for jail improvements made by rank and file personnel be addressed by administrators, beginning with the sheriff, he said,

Buchanan also said he would address overtime payouts and assess the application process for potential sheriff’s office deputies.

On the topic of overcrowding in the jail, Buchanan expressed interest in alternative measures to incarceration -- specifically, conversion programs and recidivism through reentry into the community.

“I want to look closely at Restorative Justice Alternatives for first offenders charged with non-violent crimes,” he told the San Antonio Report.

Over the summer, the jail experienced backlogs and delays in releasing inmates due to the installation of a new computer system.

He also touched on addressing the incarceration of inmates who are mentally ill, even calling out Bexar County paying other facilities to house inmates.

“The county pays other detention facilities a small fortune to hold Bexar County inmates, and this must stop. Bexar County is responsible for inmate care and confinement,” he said.

Salazar called the practice “the new normal,” though he was unsure when asked if the county would ever support the construction of a new jail, something Buchanan has suggested he would support as sheriff.

“I’m more in favor of making better use of the space that we have,” Salazar said,

Salazar’s priorities

In his interview with the San Antonio Report, Salazar cites domestic violence as the number one issue, followed by gun/drug crimes and violent crime.

Salazar touted BCSO’s Special Victims Unit, which he established to investigate domestic violence cases. A navigation hotline was also established to ensure those affected by domestic violence are connected with resources.

Asked how he would address overcrowding and a growing number of mentally ill inmates, Salazar points to advocacy.

“Although I can’t force the state to build any more mental health or rehab beds, I’m constantly advocating for more to be done,” he told the San Antonio Report.

Salazar goes on to cite “systemic failures” outside of the jail, which have caused some inmates to be housed in facilities in other counties to prevent overcrowding.

Because of capacity issues experienced earlier this year, BCSO began housing some 120 to 150 inmates at a time between jails in Burnet and Kerr counties. While Salazar said this was the first time BCSO had housed inmates in his administration, the agency said it has happened before.

Another issue that Salazar has stayed vocal about is immigration. In June 2022, Salazar penned a letter to President Joe Biden calling for more resources to address the migrant tractor-trailer tragedy, which took 53 lives.

The letter goes on to criticize Abbott’s portrayal of the humanitarian crisis as “some sort of enemy invasion.”

Early voting started Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 1. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The San Antonio Report contributed to this reporting.

