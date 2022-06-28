What we know about the discovery of 46 people dead inside a trailer on San Antonio’s Southwest Side

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday, June 27, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly 50 people were found dead in a tractor-trailer on a Southwest Side road — a “horrific human tragedy” that’s being called the largest mass casualty event in San Antonio history, authorities said.

Forty-six migrants died in the trailer as temperatures surpassed 100 degrees on Monday, according to San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood.

Another 16 people, including adults and pediatric patients, were taken to area hospitals due to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Rescuers said they were hot to the touch and “too weak” to move on their own.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the people were presumably part of a migrant smuggling attempt, but their home countries are unknown at this time.

It’s the latest tragedy that’s claimed the lives of migrants as they seek refuge in the United States after crossing the border from Mexico. As of Tuesday morning, here’s what we know so far.

46 adults found dead in trailer with no A/C, no water

At 5:50 p.m. Monday, a nearby worker heard a cry for help from the trailer in the 9600 block of Quintana Road and went to investigate.

With the doors partially open, the worker saw the deceased people inside the trailer and called for help, according to McManus.

Hood said 46 adults were found dead in the trailer, and it appeared they suffered from heat exhaustion and heat stroke. The dead included both men and women, but no children.

The refrigerated tractor-trailer appeared to have no working air conditioning and had no water available inside, Hood said. It is unclear how long the people were inside the trailer.

The people who did survive were hot to the touch and “too weak” to let themselves out, Hood said.

Three people are currently in custody.

“We don’t know if they are absolutely connected to this or not,” McManus said.

16 people were taken to hospitals

First responders with SAFD sent 16 people to area hospitals, including 12 adults and four pediatric patients, between 6:07 p.m. and 6:57 p.m. Monday, according to Hood.

All of the patients were conscious at the time of transport, Hood said. They were suffering from heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“So a mass casualty with triage involved, it went very smoothly and very quickly,” Hood said on Monday night. “It is our hope and prayer that the conditions of those that were transported will improve as we speak”

Marcelo Ebrard, the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, says the injured are being treated in four hospitals: University Health, Central Methodist, Central Baptist and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Westover Hills.

Los heridos fueron enviados a cuatro hospitales : University, Methodist del Centro, Baptiste del Centro y Santa Rosa West Overhills. — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) June 28, 2022

The victims’ home countries unknown

San Antonio fire and police officials said that at this time, the home countries of the immigrants are unknown. McManus said it is also unknown what border city most traveled from.

However, Rep. Henry Cuellar said on Twitter that the truck traveled through the Laredo checkpoint.

At least two of the hospitalized are from Guatemala, according to the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico.

Honduran Foreign Minister Enrique Reina said the country’s officials are investigating if any of the victims are from Honduras.

South Texas has long been the busiest area for illegal border crossings. Migrants ride in vehicles through Border Patrol checkpoints to San Antonio, the closest major city, from which point they disperse across the United States.

Big rigs emerged as a popular smuggling method in the early 1990s amid a surge in U.S. border enforcement in San Diego and El Paso, which were then the busiest corridors for illegal crossings.

Before that, people paid small fees to mom-and-pop operators to get them across a largely unguarded border. As crossing became exponentially more difficult after the 2001 terror attacks in the U.S., migrants were led through more perilous terrain and paid thousands of dollars more to be transported.

Largest mass casualty event in San Antonio

McManus called this the largest mass casualty event in the city that he can recall.

In 2017, eight migrants were found dead after being trapped inside a truck that was parked at a Walmart at Interstate 35 and Palo Alto Road, not far from Quintana Road. Another two people died at the hospital.

The driver, James Matthew Bradley Jr., was sentenced to life in prison the following year.

On Monday, Hood said that the trailer from Monday did not have holes for air like the one in 2017.

In 2003, 19 migrants were found in a sweltering truck southeast of San Antonio as they traveled to Houston, the Associated Press reported.

WATCH: San Antonio officials provide information on discovery of 46 bodies in 18-wheeler trailer

Homeland Security taking over investigation

McManus said the investigation was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations on Monday night.

SAPD “offered any type of assistance that they needed,” McManus added.

HSI officials released the following statement on Monday night:

“On June 27, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) responded to a call from San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) in reference to an alleged human smuggling event involving a tractor trailer on Quintana Road near Cassin Road. Upon arrival in the scene, HSI confirmed more than 40 deceased individuals.

HSI San Antonio has initiated an investigation with support of SAPD. Details will be released as they are available, the criminal investigation remains ongoing.

HSI continues its enforcement efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of our communities. We will continue to address the serious public safety threat posed by human smuggling organizations and their reckless disregard for the health and safety of those smuggled. To report suspicious activity, we encourage people to call the HSI Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2ICE. All calls are kept confidential.”

Mayor calls it ‘nothing short of a horrific human tragedy’

The mayor said the “plight of migrants seeking refuge is always a humanitarian crisis” and asked people to think compassionately about the deceased and their families.

“It’s tragic,” Nirenberg said. “They had families... and were likely trying to find a better life... this is nothing short of a horrific human tragedy.”

“We hope that those responsible for putting these people through such inhumane conditions are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Nirenberg said.

Migrants seeking asylum should always be treated as a humanitarian crisis, but this evening we're facing a horrific human tragedy.



More than 40 hopeful lives were lost. I urge you to think compassionately, pray for the deceased, the ailing, and their families at this moment. — Mayor Ron Nirenberg (@Ron_Nirenberg) June 28, 2022

SAFD says 60 employees will receive undergo behavioral assessments

The San Antonio fire chief said 60 members of SAFD who responded to the scene will undergo critical incident stress debriefing.

“Again, we’re not supposed to open up a truck and see stacks of bodies in there. None of us come to work imagining that,” the fire chief said.

Ten medic units were used to transport the survivors, according to Hood.

Placing blame

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican running for reelection, was blunt in a tweet about the Democratic president: “These deaths are on Biden. They are a result of his deadly open border policies.”

At Least 42 People Found Dead Inside Truck Carrying Migrants In Texas.



These deaths are on Biden.



They are a result of his deadly open border policies.



They show the deadly consequences of his refusal to enforce the law. https://t.co/8KG3iAwlEk — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 28, 2022

Migrants — largely from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador — have been expelled more than 2 million times under a pandemic-era rule in effect since March 2020 that denies them a chance to seek asylum but encourages repeat attempts because there are no legal consequences for getting caught. People from other countries, notably Cuba, Nicaragua and Colombia, are subject to Title 42 authority less frequently due to higher costs of sending them home, strained diplomatic relations and other considerations.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported 557 deaths on the southwest border in the 12-month period ending Sept. 30, more than double the 247 deaths reported in the previous year and the highest since it began keeping track in 1998. Most are related to heat exposure.

CBP has not published a death tally for this year but said that the Border Patrol performed 14,278 “search-and-rescue missions” in a seven-month period through May, exceeding the 12,833 missions performed during the previous 12-month period and up from 5,071 the year before.

