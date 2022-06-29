Bexar County sheriff writes to President Biden to address humanitarian crisis

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Tuesday asking for more resources and a meeting with him, describing a humanitarian crisis that his office needs help with and pointing to Monday’s migrant tragedy as the latest reason.

After getting a distress call in the afternoon, authorities found dozens of bodies and people with heat-related illnesses in a tractor-trailer on Quintana Road. In total, 51 people have died since the discovery. Thirteen are still in the hospital.

KSAT obtained a copy of that letter in which the sheriff asks for more assistance in fighting those that “profit off the misery of smuggling victims.”

The sheriff said the president’s inaction in helping with the humanitarian crisis at the border has resulted in what he calls Gov. Greg Abbott making the issue “one big campaign stunt.”

In his letter, Salazar was also highly critical of what he called the governor’s ineffective tactics at the border.

The sheriff ends his letter by asking Biden to meet with him and other urban county sheriffs to address the issues they are dealing with.

This is the third time Salazar has reached out to the president. In his letter, he says he has yet to receive a response.

Read the entire letter below or click here.

