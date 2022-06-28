San Antonio Archdiocese, Franciscan priests call on community to unite after 46 people found dead in trailer

Onlookers stand near the scene where a tractor trailer with multiple dead bodies was discovered, Monday, June 27, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Both the San Antonio Archdiocese and Franciscan priests called on the community to unite in prayer and support after nearly 50 people were found dead in a trailer on the Southwest Side late Monday night.

They asked for prayers for the 46 souls that died on Monday. Sixteen people have since been transported to area hospitals, according to San Antonio police and fire officials.

Authorities are calling it the largest mass casualty event they’ve seen in San Antonio.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said officers first responded to a call just before 6 p.m. to the 9600 block of Quintana Road after a person working nearby heard a cry for help.

The archdiocese asked for support for the first responders and those involved in the investigation, who will be witnessing the tragic case involving men, women and teenagers.

They say anyone who needs someone to talk to or needs spiritual support should reach out.

“First and foremost prayer, community support, we need our community in SA after what happened in Uvalde and now this. Its heart-wrenching and we need each other, we need the support. From all the community, to help bear this situation,” Father Hugo Maese, of St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church said.

The spiritual leaders were seen praying at the scene.

San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller also issued a statement:

“We pray for the souls of the 46 people who died in such a cruel, inhuman manner this evening, and also keep in prayer the 16 survivors – 14 adults and four children – as well as their families and all of the first responders who assisted and saved lives and must now carry with them the memories of this scene of carnage. I urge all in the archdiocese to unite in solidarity, as these brothers and sisters are members of our family. We also ask the Lord for mercy and understanding in this time of trial and suffering, still remembering our beloved in Uvalde. Give us the strength Lord to do your will. Help us O God.”

If you or someone you know need someone to talk to about how this is impacting you emotionally, you can call The Ecumenical Center at 210-616-0885 for counseling.

