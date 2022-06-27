85º

At least 20 people found dead in 18-wheeler on Southwest Side, source says

Several emergency vehicles also at the scene

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Quintana Road, Southwest Side, SAPD, SAFD

SAN ANTONIO – At least 20 people were found dead inside a tractor-trailor on the Southwest Side, according to a source close to the investigation.

Several San Antonio police vehicles, as well as fire trucks and ambulances, are covering a portion of Quintana Road on the Southwest Side.

Crews are surrounding an 18-wheeler near the 9600 block of Quintana Road next to railroad tracks.

A KSAT crew has seen several ambulances leaving and going into the scene.

We are working to gather more information. KSAT will update you as more information becomes available.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

