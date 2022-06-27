At least 20 people found dead in 18-wheeler on Southwest Side, source says

SAN ANTONIO – At least 20 people were found dead inside a tractor-trailor on the Southwest Side, according to a source close to the investigation.

Several San Antonio police vehicles, as well as fire trucks and ambulances, are covering a portion of Quintana Road on the Southwest Side.

Crews are surrounding an 18-wheeler near the 9600 block of Quintana Road next to railroad tracks.

A KSAT crew has seen several ambulances leaving and going into the scene.

We are working to gather more information. KSAT will update you as more information becomes available.