What we know about the suspects detained in deadly migrant smuggling tragedy in San Antonio

Police and other first responders work the scene where officials say dozens of people have been found dead and multiple others were taken to hospitals with heat-related illnesses after a semitrailer containing suspected migrants was found, Monday, June 27, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Who’s responsible for what could be the deadliest migrant smuggling incident on U.S. soil? That’s the question after the deaths of 50 people found abandoned inside a tractor-trailer on San Antonio’s Southwest Side Monday evening.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said three people were detained following the discovery. Those suspects are in federal custody, he said.

Homeland Security Investigations, a branch of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that specializes in human trafficking cases, is leading the investigation.

Here’s what we know about how they were discovered and the charges they could be facing.

What we know about potential suspects

According to a law enforcement source who is familiar with the investigation, one person was detained at the scene in the 9600 block of Quintana Road. The man, believed to be the driver, was found in a field along with some of the survivors. He may have been attempting to blend in with them.

Two others were later taken into custody at a south Bexar County home.

They were traced to the home after a witness got a license plate number from a truck that fled the scene, the source told KSAT.

According to the Washington Post, the tractor-trailer had U.S. and Texas Department of Transportation registration numbers on the cab. But those numbers may have been fraudulent.

The Post reported that Texas records showed the numbers were registered to a man in Alamo, in Hidalgo County near the Mexico border. The man’s son said the registration corresponds with a Volvo that has been hauling grain in another part of Texas and insisted they were innocent victims.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has not said whether the individuals detained on Monday night have been charged with any crimes.

But given other similar cases, anyone found to be connected with this tragedy could be charged with conspiracy to transport migrants resulting in death and/or transporting migrants resulting in death.

James Matthew Bradley Jr.

On July 23, 2017, 10 migrants died after being smuggled in a tractor-trailer.

They were discovered in a Walmart parking lot at 8358 Interstate 35 South on the city’s Southwest Side.

Investigators found 39 migrants at the scene but believe as many as 100-200 people may have been packed into that sweltering trailer.

James Matthew Bradley, Jr., 61, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport aliens resulting in death and one count of transporting aliens resulting in death.

Bradley was given a life sentence.

Tyrone Williams

In May of 2003, Tyrone Williams was paid $7,500 to smuggle migrants across a border checkpoint.

As temperatures swelled above 170 degrees inside an unrefrigerated dairy truck, the migrants screamed for help and tried to claw their way out.

In Victoria, Williams unhitched the trailer and drove off.

Nineteen people died.

Williams was convicted by a jury of conspiring with others to transport and harbor illegal aliens for commercial advantage and financial gain and sentenced to 34 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Reporting suspicious activity

Homeland Security Investigations released a statement Tuesday with minimal information about the incident but urged people to come forward if they have information about this or any smuggling situation.

“To report suspicious activity, we encourage people to call the HSI Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2ICE. All calls are kept confidential.”

