Sheriff Salazar provided an update on fatal stabbing involving mother, daughter

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon regarding a stabbing in which a woman is accused of killing her mother.

The stabbing happened around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at a home in the 1200 block of Farnsworth Drive in west Bexar County.

Deputies said Rachel Zamarripa, 21, called 911 and said she had stabbed a family member.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found Linda Zamarripa, 58, with stab wounds. She was taken to a hospital, where she died, deputies said.

Rachel Zamarripa was arrested and charged with murder, BCSO said.

According to Salazar, Rachel Zamarripa was the main provider for her mom.

Salazar provided a graph that shows the homicide rate from 2022-2024.

There have been 15 murders in San Antonio this year. Eight of them were family violence related, Salazar said.

“If you are experiencing any sort of domestic violence, get yourself out of that situation,” Salazar said. “It will continue to escalate until someone ends up dead.”