Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar endorses VP Kamala Harris during primetime speech at DNC

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar speaks during the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

CHICAGO – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar endorsed 2024 presidential candidate Kamala Harris during a primetime speech Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention.

In his speech, Salazar referred to former President and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as a “self-serving man” who does not help Texas law enforcement officials.

The sheriff only spoke for a few minutes, but Salazar made it clear that he believes Trump has worsened issues at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Salazar referenced a border security bill, which had bipartisan support, that Senate Republicans blocked back in May.

Contrarily, Salazar said Harris has been fighting crimes at the border for years.

“She’s gone down to Mexico and worked to stop the traffickers. When the traffickers didn’t stop, she put them in jail,” Salazar said. “Down in my neck of the woods, we call that, ‘Fooling around and finding out.’”

Salazar said other sheriff deputies around the U.S.-Mexico border share Harris’ philosophy of protecting and serving the law.

“We fight like hell to protect our border,” Salazar said. “When we fight, we win.”