East Central ISD election results for Nov. 5, 2024

Voters in the East Central Independent School District will decide on a bond election that has four propositions.

Proposition A would ratify a new, higher tax rate that would help pay for higher teacher salaries, additional police officers, and cover additional security measures.

Proposition B is a $331.1 million bond package that would pay to build a new high school, two elementary schools. The bond package includes money for renovations and additions for the East Central High School agriculture facility, a new gym at the high school, and $4 million for additional land to buy land for future campuses.

Proposition C is a $10 million bond package that would pay for renovation of East Central High School’s Hornet Stadium.

Proposition D is a $18.9 million bond package that would provide upgrades to the baseball and softball facilities as well as renovating the tennis building and building new courts.