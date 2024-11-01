Skip to main content
Vote 2024

East Central ISD election results for Nov. 5, 2024

Live updates for East Central ISD bond election

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Vote 2024 election results. (KSAT)

Voters in the East Central Independent School District will decide on a bond election that has four propositions.

Proposition A would ratify a new, higher tax rate that would help pay for higher teacher salaries, additional police officers, and cover additional security measures.

Proposition B is a $331.1 million bond package that would pay to build a new high school, two elementary schools. The bond package includes money for renovations and additions for the East Central High School agriculture facility, a new gym at the high school, and $4 million for additional land to buy land for future campuses.

Proposition C is a $10 million bond package that would pay for renovation of East Central High School’s Hornet Stadium.

Proposition D is a $18.9 million bond package that would provide upgrades to the baseball and softball facilities as well as renovating the tennis building and building new courts.

East Central ISD

East Central ISD Trustee Place 4

Candidate

Votes

%

David Santos Jr.
00%
Sayda Mitchell-Morales
00%
Victor Garza
00%

East Central ISD Proposition A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

East Central ISD Proposition B

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

East Central ISD Proposition C

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

East Central ISD Proposition D

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

