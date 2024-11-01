Skip to main content
Vote 2024

Schertz election results for Nov. 5, 2024

Live updates for Schertz City Council Place 6, charter election

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Vote 2024 election results. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.

Find the latest election results for president, state and local races on KSAT.com and the drop-down menu below.

Search Your Local Races

Voters in Schertz will decide on a city council seat and 15 city charter propositions.

Schertz

Schertz City Council Place 6

Candidate

Votes

%

Allison Heyward
Allison Heyward*
00%
Robert C. Marks Jr.
Robert C. Marks Jr.
00%
*Incumbent

Schertz Charter Amendment Proposition A

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Schertz Charter Amendment Proposition B

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Schertz Charter Amendment Proposition C

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Schertz Charter Amendment Proposition D

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Schertz Charter Amendment Proposition E

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Schertz Charter Amendment Proposition F

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Schertz Charter Amendment Proposition G

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Schertz Charter Amendment Proposition H

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Schertz Charter Amendment Proposition I

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Schertz Charter Amendment Proposition J

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Schertz Charter Amendment Proposition K

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Schertz Charter Amendment Proposition L

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Schertz Charter Amendment Proposition M

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Schertz Charter Amendment Proposition N

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

Schertz Charter Amendment Proposition O

Candidate

Votes

%

For
00%
Against
00%

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

