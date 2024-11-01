Marion election results for Nov. 5, 2024
Live updates for Marion city council
Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.
Find the latest election results for president, state and local races on KSAT.com and the drop-down menu below.
Marion’s city council ran into new dilemmas over the last year as internal mistakes led to the city missing an election and multiple people leaving their positions, including the mayor.
Now, residents have the chance to elect five new council members in the 2024 general election.
