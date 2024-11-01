Skip to main content
Marion election results for Nov. 5, 2024

Live updates for Marion city council

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Vote 2024 election results. (KSAT)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CDT on November 5, 2024. Election Day votes will be released later that evening.

Marion’s city council ran into new dilemmas over the last year as internal mistakes led to the city missing an election and multiple people leaving their positions, including the mayor.

Now, residents have the chance to elect five new council members in the 2024 general election.

Marion

Marion City Council

Candidate

Votes

%

Jerry Penshorn
00%
Jena Rodriguez
00%
Carl Martin
00%
Karen Mills
00%
Kerry Gutierrez
00%
Jeremiah Burns
00%
Jorge Olea
00%
Phil Karrer
00%

